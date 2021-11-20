News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient boss Jackett felt it was a good hard-fought win over Sutton

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:05 PM November 20, 2021
Harry Smith of Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky

Harry Smith of Orient scores the second goal for his team against Sutton United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett felt it was a hard fought victory despite beating new boys Sutton United 4-1. 

A brace from Harry Smith as well as goals from Theo Archibald and Tom James bagged the three points for the O’s after Sutton took an early 1-0 lead through Isaac Olaofe. 

“It was a hard fought game, I felt that Sutton started better than us, the first 20 minutes deservedly went ahead,” Jackett said. 

“We went to switch the play, Shadrach (Ogie) got caught by Olaofe, it was tough to get back then, and he put them 1-0 ahead. For 20 minutes they were good, but then after that for the remainder of the half we came back well, scored a good goal and had a number of other chances. 

“In the second-half we upped it again, from that period on I did feel there was more goals for us, and it proved to be true. Some of our finishing was excellent. 

“They’re a good side, you can see why they’ve had a successful year and so far this season, they’re up and around the play-off positions. 

“One or two individuals in their side are outstanding and very hard to handle.” 

Aaron Drinan of Orient and Robert Milsom of Sutton during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky Bet EF

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Robert Milsom of Sutton - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss was pleased to see Theo Archibald get on the score sheet and was full of praise for Harry Smith as well as all of his forwards. 

“It was nice to see Theo get on the score sheet, he hasn’t scored for a little while so that will do his confidence the world of good.

"Although it was a tap in, he has to get himself into those positions, and I felt it helped him in terms of his second-half performance. 

“We think in Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou we have some potency in terms of our front player options. Tyrese Omotoye as well. We want to keep those guys fit and as a side then whatever we can give them a supply. 

Harry Smith of Orient (9) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs

Harry Smith of Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with Dan Kemp - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a terrific left-foot, for a big lad, he (Harry Smith) is good with his feet. He has good technique, we keep saying to him if you can get going with both sides of the game, you’ll be a very good centre forward.” 

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

