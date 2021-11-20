Harry Smith brace guides Leyton Orient to huge victory over Sutton United

A Harry Smith brace helped guide Leyton Orient to a 4-1 victory over League Two new boys Sutton United.

Three second-half goals sealed the three points for the O's after trailing 1-0 early on at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Manager Kenny Jackett named an unchanged starting line-up although they did welcome Paul Smyth back onto the substitutes bench for the clash.

Dan Kemp of Orient and Craig Eastmond of Sutton during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th November 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sutton threatened early on with numerous corners and they almost opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play when they headed goal bound, but Lawrence Vigouroux managed to collect it on the line.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute of play when Isaac Olaofe rifled the ball into the roof of the goal after nabbing the ball from the feet of Shadrach Ogie as he brought down a ball across the back line from Alex Mitchell.

Theo Archibald of Orient scores the first goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th November 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient levelled the score at half hour mark as Theo Archibald tapped home at the back post as a long throw in from Tom James was nodded on by Harry Smith.

Sutton almost restored their lead six minutes later as Richie Bennett drilled a shot off the post on the half volley from distance.

Theo Archibald of Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th November 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Aaron Drinan anticipated a slow back header well and beats Dean Bouzanis to it, but his header crept just wide with four minutes left to play in the first-half.

A minute into the second-half Leyton Orient took a 2-1 lead as Harry Smith headed home after U's goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis dropped an incoming cross from Archibald.

Shortly after Dan Kemp whistled a free-kick just over the crossbar from a dangerous position before Archibald went close from a long throw at the back post.

Sutton forward Olaofe was gifted a golden opportunity as he was sent through one-on-one, but fired directly at O's shot-stopper Vigouroux.

In the 56th minute Archibald's teasing cross was met by Hector Kyprianou at full stretch, but it bounced off of the woodwork.

The game became tense in the latter stages with Sutton going close in the 75th minute from a corner.

Smith then notched his ninth goal of the season as he volleyed home from 25 yards out to make it 3-1 to the O's.

The hosts weren't finished yet as right wing-back Tom James got in on the act in stoppage time to seal a 4-1 victory as he fired home following a quick corner from Archibald.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, James, Kyprianou (Pratley 81), Clay, Archibald, Kemp, Drinan (Smyth 85), Smith.

Unused subs: Byrne, Wood, Happe, Thompson, Sotiriou.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Kizzi (Barden 69), Goodliffe, John, Milsom, Ajiboye (Wilson 85), Eastmond, Smith, Randall, Olaofe, Bennett (Bugiel 57).

Unused subs: House, Wyatt, Davis, Korboa.