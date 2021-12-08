O's boss Jackett heaps praise on entire side not just Drinan and Smith

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient scores the fourth goal for his team against Swindon Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Strikers are only as good as the service they get insists Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett although he was full of praise for Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith.

Drinan and Smith put on a clinical display as both players scored two goals each in a 4-1 home victory for Leyton Orient over Swindon Town.

The duo have now notched 26 goals between them in all competitions as they form quite the partnership for the O’s.

“They’ve formed a good partnership, they’ll be the first two to say that they’ve got a side behind them that are providing them with a good service. As any forward you’re only as good as the service you get,” Jackett said.

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient scores the third goal against Swindon Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a big win for us, we were delighted with that, I thought it was two good teams. I think Swindon are a good side, so are we, and I fully expect both to be competing at the top end of the division.

“Our finishing was excellent, we got the goals at good times, disappointed with the goal that we conceded because we did need to get into half-time 1-0 up. You can’t stop everything and in the second-half we started with a little bit more intent.

“We certainly finished those chances with some very good balls in.”

Craig Clay made his 200th appearance for Orient in the match and has been an almost ever-present in the side since joining back in 2017.

“Congratulations to Craig, we had a little presentation, the chairman is over and it was great game for Nigel Travis to see.

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient made his 200th appearance for the club against Swindon Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I’m pleased for him to achieve the 200 games and get a presentation from the chairman before the game. It’s touches like that, that make it the club it is.”

The boss was forced into a late change before kick-off as Hector Kyprianou picked up a knock in warm-up meaning he had to be replaced by Darren Pratley.

“He felt his hamstring in the warm-up, I didn’t think you could take a chance when you’re feeling your hamstring like that, and it would have just put me one substitution down and possibly him out for a lot longer.

“We made the late change, we had Darren Pratley on the bench, but we hope it isn’t too bad and we’ve caught it before it developed.”