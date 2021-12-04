Leyton Orient progress in FA Cup with huge win over Tranmere

Leyton Orient progressed into the third round of the FA Cup with an emphatic 4-0 victory over league rivals Tranmere Rovers.

Goals from Harry Smith and Omar Beckles in the first half set The O’s up to record a 4-0 win in East London.

Drinan scored from the spot on the hour mark, before Smith wrapped up the tie seven minutes from time with his second of the game.

The game started slowly, perhaps as expected – as two of the teams with the better defences of League Two edged into the game.

Craig Clay’s reintroduction to the team had a clear positive impact, with his tenacity and tough tackling proving to be vital in the middle of the park.

In fact, it was the catalyst for the first goal, with Orient’s longest serving player Clay tackling Keiron Morris, and winning possession for The O’s.

The ball found its way to Hector Kyprianou, who remained composed in the middle of the park, and spotted Harry Smith’s advancing run.

His inch-perfect through ball picked out the number nine, who faced up the keeper, remained composed, and fired low into the bottom left corner.

The lead gave The O’s a bit more confidence, and forced Tranmere to open up in the hope of getting an equaliser, though the game was still tightly balanced.

However, ten minutes before half-time, the lead was doubled, as captain on the day Omar Beckles finished smartly, earning a two goal cushion.

It came as a corner aimed for Adam Thompson went over everyone, but Aaron Drinan remained alert, playing it low into the box back to Omar Beckles, who finished first time with his right foot.

Orient thought they had added a third early on into the second half, when Tom James inch perfect cross found Harry Smith, who thumped it on the volley top corner.

The assistant referee on the near side, however, thought he had strayed offside – although the decision was an extremely tight one.

Orient did get the third, eventually, and through an unlikely source, as the referee pointed to the spot following Aaron Drinan’s cross hitting Peter Clarke’s arm.

Drinan picked up the ball himself, and did what Orient haven’t managed in a long time – scored from the penalty spot.

The strike was powerful and straight down the middle, with the keeper having outstretched to his left.

The O’s continued, like they had on occasion this season, and were justly rewarded a fourth, Harry Smith catching Aaron Drinan up in the goalscoring charts once more.

It was a quick and effective counterattack from The O’s, Hector Kyprianou provider once again for Harry Smith, with a low cross into his path at the back post.

Smith was at full stretch to reach it, but converted powerfully, and assured Leyton Orient their place in the Third Round for the first time in eight years.

The draw for the third round proper of the Emirates FA Cup will take place at 7pm on Monday, December, 6 on ITV.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Thompson, Clay (Pratley 55’), Smith, Kemp (Young 69’), Archibald, Drinan. Beckles (C), Ogie (Happe 85’), Kyprianou.

Subs unused: Sargeant, Byrne, Wood, Omotoye, Sotiriou, Papadopoulos.

Tranmere Rovers: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, MacDonald, Clarke, O’Connor, MacDonald (McManaman 56’), Spearing (Foley 46’), Morris, Hawkes (Watson 46’), Glatzel (Nevitt 71’), Maynard (Dieseruvwe, 56’).

Subs not used: Murphy, Feeney, Duffy, Merrie.