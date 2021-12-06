Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan forming a strong partnership for Leyton Orient

Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan are striking up quite the partnership for Leyton Orient insists assistant manager Joe Gallen - having helped guide the O’s in the third round of the FA Cup.

The O’s progressed the FA Cup with an emphatic 4-0 victory over league rivals Tranmere Rovers.

Goals Harry Smith and Omar Beckles in the first half set the O’s up before Smith notched a second while Drinan dispatched an effort from the penalty spot.

“To win at home in the second round of the FA Cup with a really good result, to score four goals was really pleasing for us, and that can’t be underestimated that performance and result has to now lead on,” Gallen said.

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient thanks the fans - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s a very good player, him and Aaron are forming a very good partnership up front, I don’t know what it looks like but I think it’s Aaron 11 and Harry 10 in all competitions and that’s pretty good going as we’re not even halfway through yet.

“We do believe we have goals. At home let’s be honest it does look different to how it looks away from home and that is something that we are desperately trying to improve upon. Trying to get our away performances to the same level as our home performances.

Craig Clay has been influential for the O’s and Gallen was full of praise for the midfielders but also insisted they have plenty of options.

“He was, it was him that made that outstanding recovery tackle, which then led to Hector picking the ball up running through midfield and slipping Harry through on goal.

“He’s becoming a big player, we’ve got some good players in midfield, we’ve got Darren Pratley as well to come.”

Matt Young came off the bench as a reward for his impressive display in the Papa John’s Trophy in mid-week.

The assistant feels they’ve got so many good young players rising up through the ranks amongst the squad.

“Him coming on in this game reflected his performance in the MK Dons game on Tuesday where he played very well. Another young lad coming through. We have a lot of good young players at this club on their way up.”