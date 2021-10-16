O’s seeking to end winless run of three games with win over struggling Saddlers

Published: 12:03 PM October 16, 2021

Kenny Jackett’s O’s enter this fixture on their worst form of the season winless in three games.

Orient still sit sixth in the Sky Bet League Two table thanks to an excellent start to the campaign. Saturday is the start of a busy run for the O’s with three of their next four league games taking place at Brisbane Road.

A run of games including league leaders Forest Green, Stevenage, Hartlepool and of course Walsall.

These upcoming fixtures will be a good chance for Orient to climb back up the table with some winnable fixtures.

Kenny Jackett will certainly be expecting to bounce back on this occasion after last weekend’s 1-1 draw away at Barrow.

Walsall themselves come into the tie having snatched all three points at home to Salford last weekend, thanks to a dramatic ninety fifth minute winner from ex O Connor Wilkinson.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

However, The Saddlers sit 19th in the table, four points off the drop zone.

Similarly to the O’s, The Saddlers oversaw a big turnover in the summer with the appointment of inexperienced Manager Matt Taylor and additions such as Connor Wilkinson, Manny Monthe and Joss Labadie.

There was a lot of bewilderment when Connor Wilkinson signed for Walsall at the end of his Orient contract in what has turned out to be a backwards/ sidewards step at the very best.

But life goes on and the O’s certainly aren’t missing him up top with the likes of Smith, Archibald, Sotiriou, Smyth and Drinan firing in all cylinders.

With every ex Orient striker that returns, he’s almost nailed on to score!

The Saddlers haven’t managed to pick up an away win under new boss Taylor and will be heading into the fixture with optimism after their late win at home to Salford.

When the two sides met last season, both under different managers the O’s lost 2-1 away at Banks’s Stadium and drew 0-0 at Brisbane Road.

Kenny Jackett’s team selection will be heavily bolstered by the returning Tom James at right wing back and forward Paul Smyth who returns after being on international duty with Northern Ireland squad.