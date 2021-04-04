Leyton Orient could remain without Wilkinson and Happe for Walsall clash
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient could remain without forward Conor Wilkinson and centre-back Dan Happe for the Bank Holiday clash with Walsall.
The O’s were missing the duo in their 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town on Good Friday but despite their absences made it four consecutive victories in League Two to climb to within just one point off the play-off places.
They will now welcome Walsall to the Breyer Group Stadium with limited squad options as injuries continue to creep in.
“They both tried to train yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday),” manager Jobi McAnuff said. “Dan’s groin has been given him some issues recently and it’s become a bit too much for him so we pulled him out.
“Conor is still suffering a little bit from the dead leg he got on Saturday. He tried to train, but wan’t quite right, so we’re hoping to certainly have them both back sooner rather than later.
“From my point of view to see the lads that came in, step up, and do what they did was fantastic as we were down to bare bones today (Friday).
“Every single player is giving everything they’ve got at the minute.”
The midfielder McAnuff knows if they have the right mentality then they have the opportunity to get into the play-off places come the end of the Easter Weekend – providing results go their way.
“Another game that is there for us if our mentality is right and it’s a game that we’re going to look to go win.
“We got that first win at home last time out and certainly from our point of view the form we’re in. We want the games to keep coming.”
He added: “We’re hoping to have Josh Coulson back in some capacity. Other than that I think we’re just going with the boys that we’ve got at the minute.
“At this stage in the season we have get the ones that we can get out there and I’ve been absolutely delighted with every single one of them. That includes the boys that are not even getting on the pitch as they’re pushing the standards in training.”