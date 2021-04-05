Leyton Orient boss McAnuff says they must look at the positives despite disappointing Walsall draw

Published: 6:26 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 6:44 PM April 5, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists they must take the positives out of what was overall a disappointing afternoon as they played out a goalless draw with Walsall.

The O’s slipped to three points off the League Two play-off places after picking up a point to make it seven games unbeaten.

McAnuff has only suffered one lost since taking the reigns nine games ago and that form has given them a real chance of pushing for the play-off places.

"I'm disappointed overall, but it's important to keep picking up points when we're not at our best, particularly at this stage of the season,” the 39-year-old said.

“From our point of view it’s a positive to take out of an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

“It’s easy to be disappointed, there is a lot of frustration, but I think that shows where we’ve come and that was one of those games we feel was there for the taking but we didn’t quite go on and grab it.

“If we put it into perspective and the points we’re going to need to get into those play-offs, it’s another one onto that tally we’ve got, and we’ve got to keep working hard to replicate what we’ve done to get the wins that we need.”

The boss did deny that he felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in stoppage time but did believe they should have been given a free-kick.

“To be fair I felt it was probably just outside the box, it was definitely a foul, and I'm not quite sure why he came to the conclusion that Conor (Wilkinson) would dive in that situation.

“He got the other side of the lad and was barring in towards the goal, listen it’s a disappointing decision, but I didn’t think it was a penalty anyway.”

While, the former Reading midfielder did feel his side looked tired and lacked any real creativity.

“It was a bit of a lacklustre afternoon and I felt like a bit of tiredness kicked in, the boys have been brilliant and put a lot of effort into the recent run that we’ve been on, but we looked flat today (Monday) and we didn’t play at the intensity that we’ve had in our game.

“We didn’t look sharp in attacking areas and the lack of the chances is often a reflection on that.”