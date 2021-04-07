Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling says they must focus on bigger picture

Published: 10:12 AM April 7, 2021

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient and Emmanuel Osadebe of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling feels they must look at the bigger picture rather than dwelling on the goalless draw with Walsall as they remain in the play-off hunt.

The O’s have only lost once in nine games under Jobi McAnuff’s stewardship and only three points off the League Two play-off places with seven matches left to go this campaign.

Orient would have been hoping to seal a win over lowly Walsall but must focus on the task at hand.

“We were unfortunate not to nick a goal and take the three points, but when you look at the bigger picture, we’ve gone unbeaten for so long and we’ve had a good four wins on the bounce so we’ll take the point and move onto Cheltenham on Saturday,” Ling said.

“They were very in our face and pressed us very well, which we knew from the work we’ve done this week that they would do that, but we found it hard to break down and wasn’t able to effect the game as much in the attacking half and score that goal that we needed.”

Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“You can’t expect to play well as a team week in and week out, you’re bound to have off days, and when you’re having an off like we had which the gaffer said then to come away with a point and a clean sheet you can’t really complain.”

It was a 17th clean sheet for the O’s, which is an impressive record, but the 24-year-old was keen to praise the entire team for that contribution.

“I think that’s testament not just to Lawrence Vigouroux and the back four, but the whole team, we work hard day in and day out to keep doing it and the more clean sheets we get the better.”

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient heads clear during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They now make the trip to Cheltenham Town, who are currently second, on Saturday as they look to continue their fight to make the play-offs.

“Any game in this league is tough, especially in the run in towards the end of the season with the play-off push we’ve got on our hands, but we’ll do our work and know what to expect and hopefully come away with some points.”