News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient didn't create enough in Walsall draw

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:52 AM October 17, 2021   
Craig Clay of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football a

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient didn’t create nowhere near enough to warrant anything more from the goalless draw with Walsall insists manager Kenny Jackett. 

The O’s are now winless in four League Two fixtures which has seen them slip down to seventh in the league table. 

Jackett made two changes from last week’s 1-1 draw away against Barrow as Craig Clay and Aaron Drinan made way for Tom James who returned from suspension and Ruel Sotiriou. 

“I thought defensively we done well and we needed to, particularly with Miller as they can really stretch you, there were certain individual moments where we did great and very well,” Jackett said. 

“In terms of the clean sheet and the way we battled away, that was a positive, but on the ball and going forward we didn’t do anywhere near enough. 

You may also want to watch:

“We didn’t really cause them problems, we’ve been good at that in being able to create chances, get hold of the ball and get in behind them. In the end create goalscoring opportunities, which were few and far between. 

“In central midfield I didn’t think we were onto the second balls sharp enough as a unit. It didn’t quite work for us in there necessarily. 

Theo Archibald of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Th

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Most Read

  1. 1 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
  2. 2 Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week
  3. 3 Panel finds gross misconduct proven against Pc arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
  1. 4 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
  2. 5 Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift
  3. 6 Prison sentence increased for 'violent and dangerous' man
  4. 7 CCTV images released of missing man last seen at Bow Road Station
  5. 8 O’s seeking to end winless run of three games with win over struggling Saddlers
  6. 9 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
  7. 10 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets

“It was a tough day for us, a good attitude, and a battling performance at the back that has got us a clean sheet and a point. 

“We have been a lot better than that and for us going forward we didn’t have confidence, cohesion and ability to create chances. Something wasn’t quite right. 

“Their centre-backs were mobile, our combination play to slide the ball down the side, and get away into the 1v1 situations wasn’t there. We made the wrong decisions and it was a very frustrating day.” 

The boss made two changes at half-time and changed the formation as he brought on Clay and Paul Smyth for Connor Wood and Ruel Sotiriou. 

“We tried to get some momentum in the second-half, I did think we could get Theo out onto the left wing, and get him the ball a little bit but he didn’t necessarily get involved or into the good areas that he normally gets into. 

“We have players like Paul Smyth on the bench that can help us. Craig Clay needed to come into midfield to make us more competitive.” 

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Helal Abbas... calls for head teacher at Ian Mikado to resign

Heritage

Ex-Tower Hamlets leader tells his experience of living in squats as a child

Stephanie Stapleton

Logo Icon
The front of a terraced house in Grove Hill, South Woodford

Housing

The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks

Bonfire Night

Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021

Ben Lynch

Logo Icon
Sir George Iacobescu... giant behind Canary Wharf

Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021

Mike Brooke

person