Leyton Orient didn't create enough in Walsall draw

Published: 10:52 AM October 17, 2021

Leyton Orient didn’t create nowhere near enough to warrant anything more from the goalless draw with Walsall insists manager Kenny Jackett.

The O’s are now winless in four League Two fixtures which has seen them slip down to seventh in the league table.

Jackett made two changes from last week’s 1-1 draw away against Barrow as Craig Clay and Aaron Drinan made way for Tom James who returned from suspension and Ruel Sotiriou.

“I thought defensively we done well and we needed to, particularly with Miller as they can really stretch you, there were certain individual moments where we did great and very well,” Jackett said.

“In terms of the clean sheet and the way we battled away, that was a positive, but on the ball and going forward we didn’t do anywhere near enough.

“We didn’t really cause them problems, we’ve been good at that in being able to create chances, get hold of the ball and get in behind them. In the end create goalscoring opportunities, which were few and far between.

“In central midfield I didn’t think we were onto the second balls sharp enough as a unit. It didn’t quite work for us in there necessarily.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a tough day for us, a good attitude, and a battling performance at the back that has got us a clean sheet and a point.

“We have been a lot better than that and for us going forward we didn’t have confidence, cohesion and ability to create chances. Something wasn’t quite right.

“Their centre-backs were mobile, our combination play to slide the ball down the side, and get away into the 1v1 situations wasn’t there. We made the wrong decisions and it was a very frustrating day.”

The boss made two changes at half-time and changed the formation as he brought on Clay and Paul Smyth for Connor Wood and Ruel Sotiriou.

“We tried to get some momentum in the second-half, I did think we could get Theo out onto the left wing, and get him the ball a little bit but he didn’t necessarily get involved or into the good areas that he normally gets into.

“We have players like Paul Smyth on the bench that can help us. Craig Clay needed to come into midfield to make us more competitive.”