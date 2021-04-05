Leyton Orient's play-off hopes suffer a dent as they draw with lowly Walsall

Published: 5:07 PM April 5, 2021

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient's play-off chances take a slight dent as they play out a goalless draw with lowly Walsall.

The O's have slipped three points adrift once again after failing to build on their last four victories in a row at the Breyer Group Stadium.

It was an early chance for the hosts as Sam Ling's shot is blocked before Conor Wilkinson put the rebound wide in the fourth minute of play after Wilkinson originally broke into the box from the right flank.

Shortly after the Saddlers went close as Mat Sadler met Tyreik Wright's corner but he hooked the ball over the bar just two minutes later.

Walsall winger Emmanuel Osadebe then found himself alone in the box following a cross in from Tyreik Wright but he also hooked a shot over the bar in the ninth minute.

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient and Emmanuel Osadebe of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the 13th minute O’s striker Danny Johnson pumped a long ball forward that was spilled by goalkeeper Jack Rose but luckily recovered just in time before Conor Wilkinson could get forward.

The hosts began to grow into the contest after much of the early pressure coming from the Saddlers, this time it was right-back Ling, who broke into the box and put the ball across the goal but it was flagged down for offside before Johnson or Wilkinson could attack the ball.

The Brisbane Road outfit were then awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box following a Max Melbourne handball to which Wilkinson and Dan Kemp both stood over it.

The later let fly but struck the wall with his effort in the 23rd minute – meaning the score remained goalless.

Manager McAnuff was forced into a half-time substitution with Ouss Cisse taking a knock with youngster Hector Kyprianou coming on.

In the 70th minute Louis Dennis whipped in a cross from the left flank, it found Kemp, who volleyed it towards goal but his effort is blocked by Mat Sadler.

Orient felt they should have been awarded a penalty in stoppage time as Wilkinson broke into the box and was brought down but the referee gives it the other way much to the disappointment of the hosts.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Max Melbourne of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola, Turley, Widdowson (Dennis 61), Cisse (Kyprianou 46), Clay (McAnuff 72), Kemp, Wilkinson, Brophy, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Judd, Dayton, Abrahams

Walsall: Rose, White, Clarke, Sadler, Melbourne, Kinsella, Perry, Wright, Osadebe, Lavery (Holden 45), Gordon (Osei 88).

Unused subs: Roberts, Norman, McDonald, Leak, Vincent