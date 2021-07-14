Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett impressed by West Ham draw

Published: 8:30 AM July 14, 2021

Leyton OrientÕs Hector Kyprianou (left) and West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) battle for the ball during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is eager to create a good link between the players and fans at the Breyer Group Stadium which he hopes they have started already.

The experienced took charge of his first home match as they sealed a 0-0 draw with Premier League side West Ham United in a pre-season friendly.

“We played well, obviously they’re different games when you have a Premier League side, there is high motivation and it’s our first time at this stadium as a group which is big for us,” Jackett said.

“It’s big for me as a manager, we want to create a good link with our supporters, and put on performances and results that they’d be proud of.

“Pre-season games are very important to do that, there was quite a lot of positives, and we have to capitalise on those and keep moving forward towards the last few weeks in pre-season.”

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Leyton OrientÕs Connor Wood (right) battle for the ball during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We did feel that we could cause them problems, we had some good chances, and got into some good positions as well but unfortunately we couldn’t quite finish them but in terms of box-to-box we handled the ball well and looked solid as a side which is a start.”

The former Wolves and Portsmouth manager was very impressed with the youngsters who played including youth team player Daniel Nkrumah among many others including Sam Sargeant.

“It’s a big thing at Orient, they’ve always been very good at producing players, and I want to be a manager that does that and continues that because it’s a good tradition.

“It can be very good for us and I do think in this area of the country we have to capitalise on that and make sure that we do promote young players that are good enough, show the potential, and want to work hard enough to make their way in the game.

“They can help the club to progress. “He (Sam) pulled off two fantastic saves, he’s had a good pre-season, and he’ll want to be pushing on towards senior football now at 23.

"I’ve been pleased with him, his application has been very good, and with Lawrence Vigouroux now it does look like a strong department now for us this season.

“If you’re going to be successful, that’s a key one, you do need to be solid in goal and with those two guys I am.”