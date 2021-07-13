Leyton Orient and West Ham play out goalless draw in pre-season

Published: 8:46 PM July 13, 2021

Leyton Orient in pre-season action against West Ham United at the Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Jacob Ranson

Leyton Orient and West Ham United played out a goalless draw as both sides continue their pre-season preparations for the upcoming season.

The O’s welcome local Premier League side West Ham United to the Breyer Group Stadium where they also named three trialists on the bench including Lee Hodson, Lewis Hobbs and Josh Clarke.

The Hammers named a blend of experienced first-team players and youngsters as the rest of the squad made the trip away to Northampton Town.

O’s shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux was called into action early on but he comfortably held onto a shot from Armstrong Oko-Flex after Michail Antonio spun on the ball and played the former Celtic player in behind.

Dan Kemp, who joined Orient from the Hammers, looked lively as he had a volley blocked before then linking up well with youth team midfielder Daniel Nkrumah with Kemp’s cross into the box blocked and put behind for a corner.

You may also want to watch:

The best chance of the match came with five minutes left in the half-time when Orient forward Paul Smyth drilled the ball across the face of goal, however, Harrison Ashby was there to clear the danger.

It was quiet start to the second-half although in the 57th minute O’s forward Smyth launched in a long throw that bounced out to captain Darren Pratley but he drilled his effort over the crossbar.

Substitute goalkeeper Sam Sargeant pulled off a fantastic save to deny Xande Silva from opening the scoring for West Ham just eight minutes after being introduced in place of Lawrence Vigouroux.

In the 74th minute Hector Kyprianou's header found Aaron Drinan in space where the Irish forward took a touch and shot from distance but it whistle just over although Randolph had to reach for it and make sure.

Nine minutes later Sargeant denied West Ham forward Michail Antonio's header as he met an incoming cross from the left.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux (Sargeant 61), Clay, Ogie, Ogie, Wood (Sweeney 81), Pratley (Papadopoulos 72), Kyprianou (Hodson 87), Nkrumah (Young 66), Kemp (Sotiriou 89), Smyth (Clarke 75), Drinan.

Unused subs: Cisse, Hobbs.

West Ham: Randolph, Ashby (Potts 46), Baptiste, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Noble, Ekwah, Oko-Flex (Diallo 75), Antonio, Xande Silva.

Unused subs: Knightbridge, Chesters, Dju, Greenidge.