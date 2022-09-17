Leyton Orient on cloud nine after win over Walsall

Omar Beckles is congratulated by Leyton Orient teammates after scoring against Walsall - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient extended their unbeaten start to the League Two season to nine matches with success over Walsall at Brisbane Road.

Richie Wellens named an unchanged side from the midweek win at Rochdale and saw his side create a chance inside the opening seconds as Ruel Sotiriou found space in the box, but he could not pick out Charlie Kelman.

Darren Pratley produced a vital challenge at the other end on four minutes to deny Johnson, before Tom James tried his luck without success.

Bennett shot well wide for the visitors on 19 minutes, before Jayden Sweeney floated a cross over the leads of Kelman and Sotiriou.

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou (left) and Liam Bennett of Walsall compete - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Lawrence Vigouroux held onto Allen's shot at the second attempt on 25 minutes, before Monthe denied Kelman from Sweeney's through ball at the other end.

Vigouroux held a header from Williams, who then deflected a Moncur shot wide in his own box, and Evans palmed away Sotiriou's shot on 36 minutes, before Dan Happe saw his effort blocked by Comley.

The second half was eight minutes old when Kelman dragged a shot wide for O's, with good work by George Moncur setting the QPR loanee up again soon after, before Daniels cleared the danger.

Paul Smyth attacks for Leyton Orient against Walsall - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And the hosts broke the deadlock on 58 minutes when Moncur drove the ball into the box and Omar Beckles helped it into the net.

Aaron Drinan replaced Sotiriou on the hour and was soon in the action, with his cross deflecting off a defender into the side netting.

Happe made way for Shad Ogie midway through the second half, with Drinan denied by the Walsall defence as he looked to convert Kelman's pass.

And Wellens made his final changes of the day 14 minutes from time as Pratley and Paul Smyth made way for Jordan Brown and Theo Archibald.

Jacob Maddox of Walsall and Darren Pratley of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brown's half volley was comfortably saved by Evans on 80 minutes, before Cashman's free-kick was deflected over Vigouroux's crossbar.

And Kelman went close to a second for O's two minutes from time, but Evans was equal to his effort.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Happe (Ogie 68), Smyth (Archibald 76), Sotiriou (Drinan 60), Moncur, El Mizouni, Pratley (Brown 76), Beckles, Kelman, Sweeney. Unused subs: Sargeant, Clay, Duke-McKenna.

Attendance: 6736.

