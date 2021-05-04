O's goalkeeper Vigouroux wins four awards at end of season presentation

Published: 5:07 PM May 4, 2021

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient's yearly awards saw Lawrence Vigouroux win big, whilst Conor Wilkinson and Jame Brophy also picked up a prize.

The annual Leyton Orient Supporters Club (LOSC) also presented their awards, with Hector Kyprianou scooping Young Player of the Year.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The full list of winners is below:

Manager’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux

Player’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux

You may also want to watch:

Devines Player of the Year (Voted by the supporters): Lawrence Vigouroux

Captain’s Player Of The Year: James Brophy

Fans’ Goal of the Season: Conor Wilkinson v Carlisle United

PFA Community Champion: Jobi McAnuff

Youth Team Player of The Year: Antony Papadopoulos

Staff Member of The Year: Joe Austin

Staff Member of The Year: Lucy Freeman

2021 LOSC WINNERS

20-21 Starman: Lawrence Vigouroux

Young Player Award: Hector Kyprianou