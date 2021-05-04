O's goalkeeper Vigouroux wins four awards at end of season presentation
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient's yearly awards saw Lawrence Vigouroux win big, whilst Conor Wilkinson and Jame Brophy also picked up a prize.
The annual Leyton Orient Supporters Club (LOSC) also presented their awards, with Hector Kyprianou scooping Young Player of the Year.
The full list of winners is below:
Manager’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux
Player’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux
Devines Player of the Year (Voted by the supporters): Lawrence Vigouroux
Captain’s Player Of The Year: James Brophy
Fans’ Goal of the Season: Conor Wilkinson v Carlisle United
PFA Community Champion: Jobi McAnuff
Youth Team Player of The Year: Antony Papadopoulos
Staff Member of The Year: Joe Austin
Staff Member of The Year: Lucy Freeman
2021 LOSC WINNERS
20-21 Starman: Lawrence Vigouroux
Young Player Award: Hector Kyprianou