News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

O's goalkeeper Vigouroux wins four awards at end of season presentation

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:07 PM May 4, 2021   
Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient's yearly awards saw Lawrence Vigouroux win big, whilst Conor Wilkinson and Jame Brophy also picked up a prize.

The annual Leyton Orient Supporters Club (LOSC) also presented their awards, with Hector Kyprianou scooping Young Player of the Year.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Fo

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The full list of winners is below:

Manager’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux

Player’s Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux

You may also want to watch:

Devines Player of the Year (Voted by the supporters): Lawrence Vigouroux

Captain’s Player Of The Year: James Brophy

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19 mass testing after variant detected in E1 postal area
  2. 2 Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020
  3. 3 Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs
  1. 4 Mayor or leader: Your choice on May 6
  2. 5 What is changing when Covid lockdown rules ease on May 17?
  3. 6 'I'm backing leader and cabinet model in Tower Hamlets referendum'
  4. 7 East London venue to host big-screen Euro 2020 football fanzone
  5. 8 Orient boss McAnuff determined to not help Salford City into the play-offs
  6. 9 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  7. 10 Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away

Fans’ Goal of the Season: Conor Wilkinson v Carlisle United

PFA Community Champion: Jobi McAnuff

Youth Team Player of The Year: Antony Papadopoulos

Staff  Member of The Year: Joe Austin

Staff  Member of The Year: Lucy Freeman

2021 LOSC WINNERS

20-21 Starman: Lawrence Vigouroux

Young Player Award: Hector Kyprianou

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Would you believe? The new-look for the old London Docks at Wapping

Housing

'Homes in the sky' go on sale in old London Docks for a cool £730,000

Mike Brooke

person
Keeley Wright... argued passionately to end miscarriage of justice

How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice

Mike Brooke

person
Iconic Grade II-listed Truman's chimney dominates Brick Lane... it's future now up in the air

Decision on future of Old Truman Brewery site deferred

Mike Brooke

person
Handing out leaflets in Watney Market protesting at surgeries being 'sold off'

Protest at east London GP surgeries being handed to private operator

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus