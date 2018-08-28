Search

London GD men and women aim to retain top spot in leagues

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 January 2019

London GD face Olympia in the Premier Handball League this weekend (pic: Olympia Handball Club)

London GD men’s and women’s teams to face capital rivals Olympia at Barking Sporthouse on Saturday

The New Year starts with a bang in the Premier Handball League as the men’s and women’s teams of two of the top English clubs, Newham’s London GD and capital rivals Olympia, go head-to-head.

GD head the men’s and women’s leagues after seven rounds. Olympia are in second in both leagues, one point behind.

A win or draw would keep GD – who won the men’s and women’s titles and national cups last season - top in both leagues. However, a win for Olympia would see them move into first spot.

In the womens’ competition, both teams are undefeated so far. GD have won every game since an opening-day draw. Olympia have drawn two matches in the league this season, the most recent coming against NEM Hawks in round four.

In the men’s league, GD are on a five-match winning streak since a draw in round two, and an opening day defeat to Olympia.

Both matches will be played in Barking Sporthouse. The women throw-off at 1.30pm on Saturday, with the men to follow at 3.30pm. Admission for spectators is free.

