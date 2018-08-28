London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions will look to bag their first piece of silverware this campaign as they head into the BBL Cup final this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head coach Vince Macaulay and his side go head-to-head with the Glasgow Rocks to be crowned champions at the Birmingham Arena.

The Copper Box Arena club had to progress past Worcester Wolves and Newcastle Eagles to make the final of the competition.

Abd Lions go into the match full of confidence after winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

Their latest 94-79 win consolidated pole position in the BBL Championship after the leaders strolled to victory at struggling Worcester.

The visitors were on top from tip to buzzer after a scorching opening period and still only have two league losses to their name, while condemning Wolves to a miserable 1-15 record.

Lions cranked up the gears from the outset to race away, while the hosts were left spluttering on the starting line.

Despite Wolves scoring first, Justin Robinson and Ladarius Tabb quickly countered and before you could blink, the Lions were up 27-15 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Wolves could only manage a solitary field goal, from returning Spaniard Alex Navajas, and that blitz defensively from the Lions ended the game as a contest.

Lamar Roberts saw good playing time against the big Lester Prosper and held his own.

It was always going to be an added uphill struggle when Lions scored 54 first-half points which is their highest tally of the season after 20 minutes.

Their all-British backcourt of Jordan Spencer and Robinson had pulled the strings and the lead was increased in the third quarter as every Lion saw action.

It was 79-53 going into the final quarter and within a minute coach Macaulay had sat all of his starters as Jerelle Okoro and Joe Ikhinmwin scored freely.

They will now turn their attentions to the cup final where they face the Rocks who they have already beaten twice this season.

On the opening day they cruised to a 100-66 win at the Copper Box Arena and they also sealed an 86-70 win away from home at the Emirates Arena Sports Hall.