London Lions end silverware slump as they seal cup title with victory over Glasgow

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 January 2019

London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions re-captured the BBL Cup title they won back in 2008 with a 68-54 win against Radisson RED Glasgow Rocks.

Vince Macaulay was head coach the last time the Lions won the Cup and his side continued its season dominance over the Rocks, having previously won both meetings between the sides this campaign.

London improves its record in finals to 2-5, while Glasgow’s wait for another title continues as the side collect a tenth runners-up medal since the franchise tasted play-off success 16 years ago.

The Lions were never behind as they consigned the Rocks to their 10th successive defeat in a final.

They were ferocious holding the Rocks to just 10 points in each of the first two quarters.

Glasgow’s total of 20 points at the half set a new record for the lowest points total at the half in Cup Final history.

Brandon Peel top scored for the Lions with 21 points to win the Most Valuable Player award.

“This is arguably the greatest moment of my career so far as a Lion,” Peel said.

“I didn’t come from a very winning background, so this means everything to me right now.”

The first half set the tone for the low-scoring affair, London coming out on top 30-20, with Glasgow relying on their Scottish contingent of Kieron Achara, Gareth Murray and Alasdair Fraser for 14 of their points.

American forward Peel, the only player to reach double figures in the first half, added 10 more points in the third quarter as the Lions pulled away to a 13-point lead.

He also finished with 14 rebounds in a fine all-round performance while Justin Robinson added 13 points and seven assists.

However the key display came from Kervin Bristol who manhandled, Rocks’ Ali Fraser, holding him to just four points.

Although the Rocks reduced the arrears to seven points (54-47) at the start of the final period, the Lions again upped their offensive rebounding effort to go on a 7-0 run and win their first BBL silverware for 11 years.

The Lions are back in action on Saturday against Cheshire Phoenix in the quarter-finals of the BBL Trophy at the Copper Box Arena.

