Basketball: Lions tame Sharks again in BBL Trophy

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2018

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions beat Sheffield Sharks for the second week in a row at the Copper Box Arena to advance to the BBL Trophy quarter-finals on Sunday.

London Lions Jerelle Okoro has his eyes on the basket (pic Graham Hodges)London Lions Jerelle Okoro has his eyes on the basket (pic Graham Hodges)

The hosts found themselves behind at the half-time break, but took control with a 22-13 third quarter.

And they were able to see out the win, despite a late burst from the Sharks, to claim victory by an 80-74 margin and send their fans home happy for Christmas.

Brandon Peel posted a big double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lions scoring, while Justin Robinson added another 20 and Jordan Spencer chipped in with 14, as Ladarius Tabb had limited minutes.

Sheffield’s Dirk Williams, meanwhile, was held to just 14 points this time on 28 per cent shooting, having hit a huge 30 a week earlier, as the strong Lions defence paved the way for their win.

Lions will now look to end the year on a high when they visit Manchester Giants on Friday (7.30pm).

