Netball: London Pulse looking to sting Wasps

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 January 2019

London Pulse are newcomers in the Vitality Netball Super League in 2019

London Pulse welcome reigning Vitality Super League champions Wasps to the Copper Box Arena this weekend.

Action from London Pulse's match against Celtic Dragons at the Copper Box ArenaAction from London Pulse's match against Celtic Dragons at the Copper Box Arena

And the first team from the capital to take part in the competition are hoping to inspire young athletes to play at the top level of the domestic game.

The Olympic Park venue played host to the Quad Series last weekend, with England beating Australia in dramatic fashion.

And the Pulse will play a total of seven homes at the Copper Box from January until mid-May, with two-time champions Wasps up next.

The young and dynamic Pulse outfit will be looking to cause an upset, having won their first match of the season at Severn Stars but then lost at home to Celtic Dragons two weeks ago.

Their match, which starts at 7pm, will be preceded by an under-21 fixture between the Pulse and Wasps youngsters, starting at 4pm.

Details of further fixtures and tickets are available at londonpulsenetball.com.

