Titans receive charitable donation for European push

London Titans have received a charitable donation from Path to Success (pic: Path to Success) Archant

Club presented with cheque for over £10.5k by charity Path to Success

London Titans Wheelchair Basketball Club have been presented with a five figure cheque by a leading disability charity to fund their forthcoming European exploits.

Ahead of their recent match against the Owls, Titans received over £10,500 in a charitable donation from Path to Success, the leading UK disability charity.

The funds were raised at Path to Success’s Wheelchair Basketball tournament at the Copper Box Arena in September.

The money will be used by the club to fund their attendance in the European Cup this month.

It caps a historic period for the Titans, who had their match against the Owls streamed live on the BBC Sport website for the first time in their history.

This is the third consecutive year that Path to Success has raised funds to support London Titans.

“We are proud and excited to present London Titans with this donation, and we look forward to watching the Titans show the rest of Europe what the UK is capable of,” said Anita Choudhrie, the found of Path to Success.

“Creating an environment where disabled athletes can get together and compete is crucial to our mission as a charity, and we will continue to support worthy causes like this one.’