BBL: Manchester Giants 75 London Lions 83

Andre Lockhart in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions ended 2018 on a high note with victory at Manchester maintaining their hold on top spot in the standings.

Justin Robinson shoots for the hoop (pic Graham Hodges) Justin Robinson shoots for the hoop (pic Graham Hodges)

The latest success leaves them with a 12-2 record heading into the new year and came after they had tamed Sheffield Sharks in the BBL Trophy in their last outing before Christmas.

The visitors’ strength in depth proved key as their bench combined for 36 points, compared to just four from the home side.

Lions trailed 27-18 at the first break, but produced an 8-2 run in the second quarter to get back on level terms and would end the half with a five-point advantage at 46-41.

And although the Giants kept it close at 66-60 after the third quarter, they could not avoid falling to another defeat against the leaders, who saw Justin Robinson (18) and Andre Lockhart (17) lead their scoring with key performances.

Jordan Spencer aims for the basket (pic Graham Hodges) Jordan Spencer aims for the basket (pic Graham Hodges)

Jordan Spencer (10) also weighed in with double figures for Lions, as Manchester saw Willie Clayton dominate their offensive effort with 29 points, 23 rebounds and five assists.

Lockhart tweeted: “Thank you London Lions fans, family, purple army. That’s 2018 in the books which we all ended on a high, let’s all go get after it in 2019. Love you guys!!”

London return to the Copper Box Arena to host Bristol Flyers on January 4.

Scorers, Giants: Clayton 29, C Jones 17, Granic 16, McCall 9, Banevics 2, Butler 2, J Jones 0.

Kervin Bristol on the ball in Manchester (pic Graham Hodges) Kervin Bristol on the ball in Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Lions: Robinson 18, Lockhart 17, Spencer 10, Tabb 8, Okoro 7, Bristol 6, Peel 5, Guede 5, Roberts 4, Ikhinmwin 3.