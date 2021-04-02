Leyton Orient seal fourth consecutive win over Mansfield as they chase down the play-off places

Published: 4:56 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM April 2, 2021

Striker Danny Johnson celebrates his winner against Salford City with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient made it four consecutive wins in League Two thanks to a brace from Danny Johnson away to Mansfield Town.

The O's are now just one point off the play-off places after their recent surge in form under new manager Jobi McAnuff.

The O’s boss McAnuff made two changes to the starting line-up as he included himself and right-back Sam Ling in place of Dan Happe and Conor Wilkinson.

It was a dream start for the O’s as they ramped up some early pressure with top goal scorer Danny Johnson going close in the opening minutes.

They soon took the lead in the fifth minute as right-back Sam Ling nodded a corner into a crowd of players and it seems Johnson gets the all important touch into the net to end his long goal drought.

You may also want to watch:

Both sides settled into the match with the next real chance coming in the 26th minute as Johnson played a one-two with captain Craig Clay before smashing the ball over the crossbar.

Immediately after, Dan Kemp's strike was blocked and went behind as Mansfield looked hesitant in possession.

The Stags striker Jamie Reid’s header in the 38th minute floated into the hands of Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux as they searched for an equaliser.

Manager Jobi McAnuff whipped in a cross shortly after, unfortunately, Clay couldn’t hit the target with his header and they headed into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second-half the ball broke to George Lapslie 15-yards from goal, he had a shot and it was a comfortable save for Vigouroux.

Mansfield upped the tempo and started to force the O’s to defend their lead and their own box as time went on in the contest.

In the 73rd minute experienced defender Turley done just enough to deflect Rawson's header behind and deny the Stags the chance of equalising.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their lead as O’s striker Johnson intercepted a poor back pass, rounded the goalkeeper and tapped the ball home for his second of the match.

They saw the game out to make it four consecutive wins and move just one point of the play-off places.

Mansfield Town: Stone, Gordon (Sweeney 83), Rawson, Perch, Benning, Maris, Lapslie (Clarke 76), Quinn, Law (McLaughlin 76) Reid, Bowery.

Unused subs: Stech, Charsley, Ward, Sinclair.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola, Turley, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff (Kyprianou 67), Kemp, Brophy, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Judd, Sweeney, Kyprianou, Dennis, Young, Abrahams.