Georgia-Mae Fenton, a year on from Gold Coast gold

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 April 2019

Gold medallist England's Georgia-Mae Fenton poses with her medal after the women's uneven bars final artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (Pic: Ye Aung Thu)

Gold medallist England's Georgia-Mae Fenton poses with her medal after the women's uneven bars final artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (Pic: Ye Aung Thu)

Exactly a year ago today changed the life of East London 17-year-old gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton, after she won uneven bar gold for Team England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Fenton, who is now 18, represented Team England at last year’s Commonwealth Games, marking her first major international tournament as she begins her promising artistic gymnastics journey.

Based at East London Gymnastics Club in Beckton, Fenton came away from the 2018 Commonwealth Games with two medals around her neck, winning team silver and uneven bars gold – with the gold sticking out for more than one reason.

“The gold medal meant a lot for me as it was my first major medal, so that was amazing to be able to stand on the podium with Team England’s lion on my chest and representing my nation; it was surreal.” Said Fenton, who added that it was a special moment for her family too.

“It was also a present for my mum as it was her 50th birthday that day, so meant a lot for me to be able to give that to her as well.”

Reflecting on her experience of representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Fenton continued:

“The Gold Coast was an amazing experience, probably the best of my career so far.

“To be able to be out there with the whole of Team England and the other athletes, seeing what they have done and all the work they’ve put in was amazing.”

Following on from the Games, Fenton has found that her life has become a lot busier with new opportunities for her as she aims to continue improving her performances on the international stage.

“Since then, it’s been crazy with lots of interviews and school talks which I was not really used to, but I am working hard and trying to upgrade for next year’s Olympic Games.

“After the Commonwealth Games last year, I went straight into the European Championships which was another great team competition where we showed a lot of fight and I managed to make floor final which, as a non-floor worker, was a great achievement for me.”

Fenton has also competed at the World Championships, but struggled with injury during the competition but since took home gold at the English Championships and two British Championship gold medals.

Follow Georgia-Mae Fenton and the rest of Team England on the road to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at www.teamengland.org

