Newly-appointed Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff eager to get the place going again

Published: 10:36 AM March 2, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is eager to get the place going again as he takes over the reigns following a seven game winless run.

The midfielder steps straight in after being appointed as they face a trip to Grimsby Town this evening (Tuesday, 7pm) and is looking forward to his new challenge.

He knows his priority is to turn their fortunes around immediately as they still try to chase down the League Two play-off places.

“I’m buzzing, excited, it’s been a busy couple of days since Saturday evening when I obviously had a chat with the board members, obviously Nigel Travis, Kent Teague and then moving on from that the decision was made,” McAnuff said.

“It’s been a mixture of excitement and of course a lot of work in terms of getting ready for Tuesday which is really the main focus with a game so quickly at hand.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, (Monday) was a big part coming in and speaking to the staff and players. I was happy that went pretty well and we got a good response in terms of training.

“We want to get the place going again and get moving.”

Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient's home defeat against Tranmere Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McAnuff has experienced high and lows in his two spells at the club having been frozen out first time round before returning our new ownership where they sealed promotion back to the Football League by winning the National League.

Of course the tragic passing of manager Justin Edinburgh and the present Covid-19 pandemic.

“The lows are certainly in the past, from a professional point of view there has been some good times in the last few years, and of course we’ve had to deal with huge person tragedy with Justin Edinburgh passing.

“For me as a whole we’ve got through these times as a group and certainly now the decision has been made I'm hoping we can get together and move forward as a collective at all levels of the football club.

“Ultimately that’s the only way that you can achieve things, move forward and be successful. Delighted and really looking forward to what is next.”