Undoubtedly the strangest season ever insists O's Jobi McAnuff

Published: 2:30 PM May 6, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff has ‘undoubtedly’ revealed this has been the strangest season of his career.

The 39-year-old, who has played more than 600 matches in his career across a number of clubs, started the season as a player/coach but has since been made the manager of the O’s while still playing the odd match.

But forgetting that the season has been behind-closed-doors and the players have to had to adjust to that as well as all the precautions that surround training and a match day.

“Undoubtedly, it’s been a difficult one, first of all getting started and getting used to all the new rules and regulations,” McAnuff admitted.

“Of course not having fans and I can not underestimate how much of an impact that has had. They bring such an energy, we saw when we had them at home for the game (against Newport County), and that for me was one of our best performances of the season.

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“That was a big factor in it, having that support, we’ve all had the same circumstances and issues – whether that be us with Covid or other clubs have had to deal with it.

“In general, football on the whole has made a good fist of trying to get through what has been a difficult situation, and certainly everyone at this football club can be proud of how we’ve had to face the challenges we’ve faced and given it our best shot.”