Miah triumphs in eight-ball pool event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2019

Shabul Miah was handed a cheque for £500 for winning an eight-ball pool event at Arch's Kitchen (pic: Big Mouth Media)

Shabul Miah was handed a cheque for £500 for winning an eight-ball pool event at Arch's Kitchen (pic: Big Mouth Media)

Archant

Competition took place at Arch’s Kitchen in Cambridge Heath Road

Shabul Miah had something to celebrate after triumphing at the Arch’s Kitchen Eight-Ball Pool Competition.

The competition took place at the sponsor’s base in Cambridge Heath Road and drew a field of talented pool players.

In the final, Miah overcame promising 14-year-old Sajjid Ibrahim, who had seen off one of the main contenders for the crown in the semi-finals.

Miah had to use all of his experience to beat his teenage rival in the final, but played some amazing shots on his way to victory.

As a reward for his win, Miah was handed a cheque for £500.

The competition was in part put on to mark the opening of new restaurant Arch’s Kitchen, which has been fitted with several pool tables.

Abdul Samad of sponsors Arch’s Kitchen said: “I’d like to thank all the participants at March’s event and I am looking forward to sponsoring the next competition in April 2019.”

