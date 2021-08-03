Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse has confirmed his departure from Leyton Orient ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The 30-year-old joined the O’s on loan back in January, 2020 and impressed, but the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
He then made the switch permanently in the summer much to the delight of the Orient faithful but it didn’t pan out as planned as he struggled for form throughout last campaign – although he played the majority of games last campaign.
Cisse took to Instagram to say: “It’s time for me to say bye, I want to say thanks to the club, all the staff since I joined, the players and all the people around the club.
“It’s been a real pleasure to play for such a good club and I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and hope you get back where you belong.
“Leyton Orient will be in my heart forever.”
