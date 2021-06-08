News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Five-star Mindset get back to winning ways

Lee Power

Published: 3:16 PM June 8, 2021   
Mindset under-nines face the camera

Mindset under-nines got back to winning ways with a 5-1 victory over HUW.

After a disappointing result at the Leyton Orient tournament at Brisbane Road, they saw Teddy Quinton back to his best.

In a reshaped attacking system devised by coaches Keiron Williams and Del Forde, Mindset used their extra man in midfield to dominate.

Trusting Theo Dwomoh at the back and allowing Page Murray to partner Kieron Williams-Augustus in midfield, Mindset started brightly as Louis Forde and Jerome Mugisha caused problems in attack.

Quinton smashed a shot into the top corner to open the scoring after great work by Murray and Mugisha and it was 2-0 when Williams-Augustus broke with a great run to set up Quinton to slot home.

Dwomoh denied the hosts a reply, with Wright sharp and alert to sweep up any danger, and Quinton completed his hat-trick with a tidy close-range finish after good work from Forde and Mugisha.

Armstrong and Thornton combined to set up Daly for a deserved fourth goal before the break, but HUW hit back on the counter in the second half.

Quinton completed the tally with a sublime shot into the bottom corner after more great work by Williams-Augustus, although Thornton went close to a goal of the season contender as he fired against the crossbar late on.

Mindset: Wright, Page-Murray, Dwomoh, Forde, Williams-Augustus, Mugisha, Thornton, Armstrong, Daly, Quinton.

