Mindset under-9s return to action with victory over HUFC

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:42 PM April 12, 2021   
Mindset under-9s returned to action with a victory over HUFC

Mindset under-9s returned to action with a victory over HUFC - Credit: Lee Murray

Mindset under-nines got back on the field of play for the first time this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and looked like they had never been away as they sealed a 4-2 win over HUFC.

With the addition of Teddy Quinton, who starred throughout the match, Mindset played some good football and created chances throughout.

As was the case in a lot of their previous matches, they failed to convert numerous chances to make it an easier days work.

Daly opened the scoring with a tidy close range finish after good work by Forde down the left-hand side.

Mindset’s second came after Thornton had set Forde clear only for the keeper to push it back out to Thornton who then jinked past the defender and slotted home to make it 2-0 at the break.

You may also want to watch:

HUFC were putting a few attacks together, but found the backline of Wright, Brown, Bangura, Page-Murray and Elsley in fine form.

The home team did manage to pull one back with a superb long range effort which flew into the top corner.

But Forde then struck a third with a fine finish after a great team move set him free on goal and Thornton grabbed the fourth with a neat finish into the bottom corner after good work by Armstrong, Brown and Daly.

HUFC grabbed a late consolation just before the final whistle. 

Mindset: Wright, Page-Murray, Brown, Bangura, Elsley, Armstrong, Quinton, Forde, Daly and Forde

Football

