Tower Hamlets pupils serve runners-up spots

Morpeth School's under-13 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover) Stephen Pover

Hot-shot table tennis players from Morpeth School finished runners-up as they hosted the East London regional final of the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships.

Morpeth School's under-16 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover) Morpeth School's under-16 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

Run in partnership with Table Tennis England and celebrating its 10th year, the event attracted 88 players from nine schools from Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets, making up 22 teams.

Age ranges included U12, U14, U16 and U19 and the host school were runners up in several categories.

In the under-13 boys' event they lost to City of London School, with the team including Oliver Grimmes, Ewan Sharp, Yiannis Kazantzidis and Ruben Wandworth.

The under-16 boys lost to Newhams's Rokeby School and their team was Afridi Raihan, Tariq Irfan, Ikram Hussain and Farjan Kamaly.

Winners of the regional competitions progress to the Jack Petchey London School's Team Championships Final being held on January 11 in the SportsDock at the University of East London.

The Jack Petchey Table Tennis programme includes competition opportunities through the Schools via Team and Individual Championships, with progression to the grand finals. Over 6,000 students have played in competitions during the last year and over 50,000 school children have been directly impacted by the scheme since it started.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, the 94-year-old founder of the Jack Petchey Foundation, is passionate about giving young people freedom and opportunity.

He said: "As a young man I loved playing table tennis. It kept me fit and active and developed my self-discipline and confidence. It's great to know so many play every week as this programme is close to my heart."

For further information visit https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/clubs/jack-petchey-scheme.