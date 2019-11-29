Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets pupils serve runners-up spots

PUBLISHED: 15:30 29 November 2019

Morpeth School's under-13 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

Morpeth School's under-13 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

Stephen Pover

Hot-shot table tennis players from Morpeth School finished runners-up as they hosted the East London regional final of the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships.

Morpeth School's under-16 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)Morpeth School's under-16 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

Run in partnership with Table Tennis England and celebrating its 10th year, the event attracted 88 players from nine schools from Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets, making up 22 teams.

Age ranges included U12, U14, U16 and U19 and the host school were runners up in several categories.

In the under-13 boys' event they lost to City of London School, with the team including Oliver Grimmes, Ewan Sharp, Yiannis Kazantzidis and Ruben Wandworth.

You may also want to watch:

The under-16 boys lost to Newhams's Rokeby School and their team was Afridi Raihan, Tariq Irfan, Ikram Hussain and Farjan Kamaly.

Winners of the regional competitions progress to the Jack Petchey London School's Team Championships Final being held on January 11 in the SportsDock at the University of East London.

The Jack Petchey Table Tennis programme includes competition opportunities through the Schools via Team and Individual Championships, with progression to the grand finals. Over 6,000 students have played in competitions during the last year and over 50,000 school children have been directly impacted by the scheme since it started.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, the 94-year-old founder of the Jack Petchey Foundation, is passionate about giving young people freedom and opportunity.

He said: "As a young man I loved playing table tennis. It kept me fit and active and developed my self-discipline and confidence. It's great to know so many play every week as this programme is close to my heart."

For further information visit https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/clubs/jack-petchey-scheme.

Latest East London Sports News

Tower Hamlets pupils serve runners-up spots

15:30
Morpeth School's under-13 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

Hot-shot table tennis players from Morpeth School finished runners-up as they hosted the East London regional final of the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships.

The East London Football Podcast

13:00 Dan Bennett
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for the East London Football Podcast.

Hammers boss Pellegrini set for reunion with City old boy Lampard in Chelsea dug-out

11:00 Jacob Ranson
Frank Lampard on the bench with manager Manuel Pellegrini during his time at Manchester City (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini will come up against one of his former players in Frank Lampard as they look to end a bad run of form this weekend.

Hockey: East London men win thriller

Yesterday, 14:00
East London men's first team have been sponsored by the London Back Pain Clinic

East London's men ran out 5-3 winners over Ipswich after a thriller.

East London get better of Braintree rivals following superb second-half display

Yesterday, 12:00
East London players celebrate their win at Braintree (pic ELRFC)

East London produced a scintillating second-half display to earn a 25-22 win at London Three Essex rivals Braintree on Saturday.

Sotiriou returns to O's following impressive Dover stint

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has returned following his one-month loan spell at National League outfit Dover Athletic.

Boxing: Davies celebrates Cesay reunion in style

Yesterday, 10:00
Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Peacock gym duo Ohara Davies and Tony Cesay celebrated their reunion in style at York Hall on Friday.

Wapping women take over at top from neighbours, as men pull further clear at summit

Yesterday, 09:00
Wapping women's seconds in action against Old Loughts (pic James Budgen)

Wapping's women took over from local rivals East London at the top of the East League Premier A table with a 4-0 win over Maidstone on Saturday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Essex CC double-winners have celebratory mural unveiled by local artist

Essex CC mural in Chelmsford (Pic: We are the playbook)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Hockey: East London men win thriller

East London men's first team have been sponsored by the London Back Pain Clinic

Sotiriou returns to O's following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets pupils serve runners-up spots

Morpeth School's under-13 boys were runners- up at the London Schools' Table Tennis Championships (pic Stephen Pover)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Pellegrini set for reunion with City old boy Lampard in Chelsea dug-out

Frank Lampard on the bench with manager Manuel Pellegrini during his time at Manchester City (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Children are illuminated ready for Aldgate lantern parade and winter festival

Aldgate lantern parade planned for next Friday, December 6, like this one staged in 2018 near Petticoat Lane. Picture: City of London Corporation

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists