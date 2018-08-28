Morpeth School enjoy success at Essex final

Hot shot table tennis players from Morpeth School took top honours at the Essex Regional Final of the Jack Petchey London & Essex Schools’ Table Tennis Singles Finals Qualifying event.

The competition bought together 71 players from 22 schools across East London competing in age groups Boys and Girls under 11, 13, 16 and 19 at Raine’s Foundation School in Bethnal Green.

Morpeth School scooped three titles winning the boys u13, girls u16 and girls u19 categories.

Alfiridi Raihan, 12, battled through the rounds to compete against Rees Christina, also 12, from Ilford County High School winning 3-1 in the final (5-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-5).

Raihan has been playing table tennis for only 18 months and feels he has done well to win

“I took it up at primary school and found it’s a great sport to release your frustrations when blasting the ball,” Raihan said.

“I played in this last year in my first competition and want to do better in the final this year.”

Yasna Hawbush, 15, won the Girls U16 category winning the round robin competition and beating her nearest rival Jaynath Ahmed, also 15, from the Raine’s the host school 12 points to 10.

Hawbush has been playing table tennis for over three years and has won in this event in the younger age groups

“This is a cool game to play and you get to meet new people. I want to be number one and win in the final.”

In the girls u19 category Melissa Qian, 15, was challenged in the final by Kenedi Luyey, 16, from the Petchey Academy.

Luyey plays table tennis 10-12 hours a week at school which has a comprehensive coaching programme headed up by Ana Neves and her brother Helder.

Qian won 3-0 but in the first game she found herself 7-1 down and came back to win 11-9, 11-4, 11-7.

“I am happy to win but think I could have played better,” she said. “I am pleased with my improvement and can’t wait for the final.”