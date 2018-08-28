Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Morpeth youngsters reflect on impressive second-place finish at table tennis finals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 January 2019

The Morpeth School girls' under-16 table tennis team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

The Morpeth School girls' under-16 table tennis team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

Archant

Girls’ under-16 team finished as runners-up at the UEL SportsDock

Morpeth School’s under-16 girls’ team finished as runners-up at the eighth annual Jack Petchey London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals.

The competition took place at the University of East London’s SportsDock on January 12.

The competition bought together 107 players making up 25 teams from 20 schools across London competing in boys’ and girls’ categories at under-11, under-13, under-16 and under-19.

The Tower Hamlets school waived the flag for east London in the competition, taking on the best from across the capital.

Morpeth reached the final of the under-16 girls’ event and took on Sutton’s Wallington Grammar School.

The match itself was very tight and ended 4-4, and it was only on countback that gave the title to Wallington by 13 games to 12.

In the under-13 girls’ round robin competition, the Tower Hamlets team came third, again losing out to Wallington and Lewisham’s Addey & Stanhope School in a close fought pool.

Morpeth coach Ana Neves, who has been at the school for five years, said: “Standards are improving year on year at the school and we are delighted with our success.

“This is a good competition, well run and we like taking part. I have high hopes for all our players to come back and compete again.”

Winners and runners-up from the competition go forward to play in the English Schools’ Table Tennis Association Regional Finals in February.

Gemma Juma, operations director at the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “The talent on display was inspiring and a tribute to all the young competitors.

“Through sheer hard work and determination, they are becoming such accomplished players.

“Sir Jack Petchey played table tennis for 75 years and he is very proud of our flourishing partnership with TTE.”

Greg Yarnell, head of development at TTE, said: “A massive thank you to the Foundation for the continued support which makes a big difference to helping us to attract young people to table tennis.

“We enjoy hosting these events and congratulations to everyone who made it to the final.”

Morpeth certainly had a great time and look to have plenty of promising table tennis youngsters in their ranks.

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Morpeth youngsters reflect on impressive second-place finish at table tennis finals

The Morpeth School girls' under-16 table tennis team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

New 212-room hotel for Whitechapel opens next week by Clayton Group

Aldgate Place in Whtechapel where new Clayton Hotel is opening. Picture: Moka Studio
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists