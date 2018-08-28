Morpeth youngsters reflect on impressive second-place finish at table tennis finals

The Morpeth School girls' under-16 table tennis team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation) Archant

Girls’ under-16 team finished as runners-up at the UEL SportsDock

Morpeth School’s under-16 girls’ team finished as runners-up at the eighth annual Jack Petchey London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals.

The competition took place at the University of East London’s SportsDock on January 12.

The competition bought together 107 players making up 25 teams from 20 schools across London competing in boys’ and girls’ categories at under-11, under-13, under-16 and under-19.

The Tower Hamlets school waived the flag for east London in the competition, taking on the best from across the capital.

Morpeth reached the final of the under-16 girls’ event and took on Sutton’s Wallington Grammar School.

The match itself was very tight and ended 4-4, and it was only on countback that gave the title to Wallington by 13 games to 12.

In the under-13 girls’ round robin competition, the Tower Hamlets team came third, again losing out to Wallington and Lewisham’s Addey & Stanhope School in a close fought pool.

Morpeth coach Ana Neves, who has been at the school for five years, said: “Standards are improving year on year at the school and we are delighted with our success.

“This is a good competition, well run and we like taking part. I have high hopes for all our players to come back and compete again.”

Winners and runners-up from the competition go forward to play in the English Schools’ Table Tennis Association Regional Finals in February.

Gemma Juma, operations director at the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “The talent on display was inspiring and a tribute to all the young competitors.

“Through sheer hard work and determination, they are becoming such accomplished players.

“Sir Jack Petchey played table tennis for 75 years and he is very proud of our flourishing partnership with TTE.”

Greg Yarnell, head of development at TTE, said: “A massive thank you to the Foundation for the continued support which makes a big difference to helping us to attract young people to table tennis.

“We enjoy hosting these events and congratulations to everyone who made it to the final.”

Morpeth certainly had a great time and look to have plenty of promising table tennis youngsters in their ranks.