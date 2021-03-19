News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd returns from loan spell with Barnet

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:58 AM March 19, 2021   
Myles Judd of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Ac

Myles Judd of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Myles Judd has returned to Leyton Orient, following his loan spell with Barnet in recent months. 

Judd made 9 appearances for the Bees in the Vanarama National League, before having his spell concluded. 

A Barnet club statement said: “The club would like to thank Myles for his contribution during his time at The Hive London and wish him well for the future.  

“We'd also like to extend thanks to Leyton Orient Football Club for their part in the deal.” 

The 22-year-old right-back will now look to get back into the team at the O’s and with the current injury situation could even find himself on the bench as early as Saturday’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium where they will face Newport County. 

Judd was developed at Leyton Orient from his early teenage years until he signed his professional deal with the O's in 2015.  

At the end of the 2016/17 season, he won the LFE Apprentice of the Year for League Two, he played an integral part for his side that season, making 20 appearances in Sky Bet League Two.  

Judd played a part in the O's promotion from the National League in the 2018-19 season, making 19 appearances. In all the full-back has played for the East London Club on 56 occasions in all competitions. 

