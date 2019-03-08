Search

Advanced search

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 September 2019

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

Archant

An overwhelmingly positive response has been received for major plans to create a stunning new ice-skating destination in east London.

Illustrative view of landscape at entrance to proposed new Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)Illustrative view of landscape at entrance to proposed new Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

The sustainably designed twin rink ice centre would replace the ageing Lee Valley Ice Centre on its current site, which is at risk of closure.

More than 80 per cent of responses to the consultation positively supported the plans for a new ice centre, which include a new café, gym, dance studio, community spaces and environmental enhancements to the surrounding landscape.

A total of 1,360 contributions were received on the dedicated digital engagement platform, which asked users for their views on the proposals, as well as what areas should be prioritised for the new ice centre as the plans progress.

Key feedback included: Public facilities such as a new café, increased ice and continuity of ice were selected by respondents as the most important features to be incorporated in the designs; Wildflower meadows, walking routes through the existing woodlands and outdoor seating were respondents' top three priorities to be included in the landscape plans.

The new centre, which would cost around £30 million, would double the amount of ice currently available and would also expand the offer to include a gym and dance studio.

It would operate in an entirely new way, acting as a gateway to award winning nearby open spaces of Lee Valley Regional Park. The inclusion of a café, open to people visiting the nearby marshes and community spaces would open up the centre to everyone, providing a setting off point for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The surrounding landscape would be transformed, replacing areas largely devoid of ecological value with significant native planting. This would not only increase the wildlife in the area but would also be a vast aesthetic improvement.

The new venue would be designed with sustainability at its heart, with innovative energy, construction and water re-use methods a key part of the designs.

LVRPA is aiming to submit a planning application for the new ice centre in early October, with a view to commencing construction in early 2021 should planning permission be received.

You may also want to watch:

Lee Valley Regional Park Authority chief executive Shaun Dawson said: "We are delighted to have received overwhelmingly positive responses to our new venue from local stakeholders, ice users and the community.

"We know how vital both Lee Valley Ice Centre and the wider opportunities for leisure and physical activity are in this part of London.

"We're proposing a fantastic new ice centre, which would enable many more people to get active on the ice, as well as use the gym, dance studios, café and community spaces.

"We believe these opportunities would benefit people from the local Waltham Forest and Hackney communities, across the capital and from the wider region.

"We will continue to engage with the community and look forward to reporting back on how the public's views have helped shape our proposals ahead of planning submission in October."

Neil Mattinson, Director at landscape architect LDA Design, said: "The enhancement of the biodiversity and landscape surrounding the site are at the heart of our plans for Lee Valley Ice Centre.

"The creation of new habitats and significant ecological enhancement will protect existing wildlife and flora as well as encourage a greater bio-diverse range of native species to the site and its surroundings."

Jess, 20, has been skating at Lee Valley Ice Centre for more than 10 years.

She shared what Lee Valley Ice Centre means to her: "I think Lee Valley Ice Centre is so important not just for the skaters but also the wider community, especially in east London, where the ice centre is.

"It provides a safe and fun environment for young people to be able to meet and socialise - there aren't many other options like that for children these days."

The public consultation on the plans for a new twin rink Lee Valley Centre was launched on June, 26, 2019 and concluded earlier this week on September, 1, 2019.

During this period, members of the public were invited to have their say on the plans by visiting the website, www.icecentreredevelopment.com or dropping in to one of four public events that took place across Waltham Forest and Hackney.

Latest East London Sports News

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

22 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

An overwhelmingly positive response has been received for major plans to create a stunning new ice-skating destination in east London.

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Millwall are looking to celebrate their 25th anniversary season in style as they aim to win promotion back to London Three Essex.

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

08:05
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ryan ten Doeschate praised the efforts of Ravi Bopara after Essex Eagles booked their place at the Vitality Blast T20 finals day on Wednesday night.

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Yesterday, 23:26
Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ravi Bopara hit four sixes in a stunning 39 not out off only 18 balls to take Essex to a fifth Vitality Blast Finals Day as they chased 160 to beat Lancashire by six wickets with four balls remaining at Durham's Emirates Riverside in a thrilling quarter-final.

West Ham winger's nightmare year ends in joy with first goal

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans,West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Hammer Yarmolenko making the long journey back to full fitness

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was delighted to keep a clean sheet as he was handed an opportunity in their 2-0 victory over Southend United.

West Ham ratings v Norwich City

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Who was our man of the match in the stylish win over the Canaries

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

Yesterday, 08:34 Jacob Ranson
O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leasing.com Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 Southend United 0

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Strip club loses licence after allegations naked dancers breached no touching rules

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists