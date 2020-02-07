St. James's Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears) Photography by Ken Mears

The Canary Wharf Classic, London's most popular squash tournament, looks forward to a period of renewed growth following the announcement of St. James's Place Wealth Management as the new title sponsors this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Ainslie Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships at St. James’s Place Wealth Management greeting Tim Garner of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic (pic Ken Mears) Paul Ainslie Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships at St. James’s Place Wealth Management greeting Tim Garner of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic (pic Ken Mears)

The 2020 event, rebranded as the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic, takes place from March 8-13 at the spectacular East Wintergarden venue at Canary Wharf.

Now in it's 17th year, the PSA World Tour Gold status tournament attracts the world's leading players and continues to sell out every season. Tickets for this year's event went on sale in October and were snapped up within six days.

Tournament Director Tim Garner said: "We are delighted to welcome St. James's Place on board as our new title sponsors. It's wonderful to partner with such a quality brand as we strive to maintain equally high standards at the event and we look forward to working together to keep the event moving forward.

"We are sure the St. James's Place team and their guests will enjoy interacting with the world's greatest players in a beautiful venue packed with knowledgeable spectators, who create a brilliant atmosphere throughout the week.

You may also want to watch:

"With an office next door to the East Wintergarden on Bank Street, it's fitting that their company logo will take pride of place in the middle of the front wall of the glass court.

"Here it will be constantly visible to a huge number of viewers who will be tuning in to the live TV coverage, online streaming and highlights packages that will be available in a variety of formats and help cement their presence on the Wharf."

Paul Ainslie, Head of Sponsorship at St. James's Place Wealth Management, said: "We are delighted to be title sponsor of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic tournament and support one of the area's most high-profile events.

"With an office next door to the venue, and a close association with Canary Wharf, we are excited to be involved with this year's tournament."

*St. James's Place Wealth Management is a leading UK wealth management organisation.

Founded in 1991, St. James's Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is a FTSE 100 company, with over £109 billion funds under management.

The company provides face-to-face advice to clients based on their individual needs and circumstances, adapting the advice as requirements change over time to ensure that recommendations remain appropriate.