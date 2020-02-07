Search

Advanced search

St. James's Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

PUBLISHED: 11:15 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 07 February 2020

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

Photography by Ken Mears

The Canary Wharf Classic, London's most popular squash tournament, looks forward to a period of renewed growth following the announcement of St. James's Place Wealth Management as the new title sponsors this week.

Paul Ainslie Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships at St. James’s Place Wealth Management greeting Tim Garner of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic (pic Ken Mears)Paul Ainslie Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships at St. James’s Place Wealth Management greeting Tim Garner of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic (pic Ken Mears)

The 2020 event, rebranded as the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic, takes place from March 8-13 at the spectacular East Wintergarden venue at Canary Wharf.

Now in it's 17th year, the PSA World Tour Gold status tournament attracts the world's leading players and continues to sell out every season. Tickets for this year's event went on sale in October and were snapped up within six days.

Tournament Director Tim Garner said: "We are delighted to welcome St. James's Place on board as our new title sponsors. It's wonderful to partner with such a quality brand as we strive to maintain equally high standards at the event and we look forward to working together to keep the event moving forward.

"We are sure the St. James's Place team and their guests will enjoy interacting with the world's greatest players in a beautiful venue packed with knowledgeable spectators, who create a brilliant atmosphere throughout the week.

You may also want to watch:

"With an office next door to the East Wintergarden on Bank Street, it's fitting that their company logo will take pride of place in the middle of the front wall of the glass court.

"Here it will be constantly visible to a huge number of viewers who will be tuning in to the live TV coverage, online streaming and highlights packages that will be available in a variety of formats and help cement their presence on the Wharf."

Paul Ainslie, Head of Sponsorship at St. James's Place Wealth Management, said: "We are delighted to be title sponsor of the 2020 Canary Wharf Squash Classic tournament and support one of the area's most high-profile events.

"With an office next door to the venue, and a close association with Canary Wharf, we are excited to be involved with this year's tournament."

*St. James's Place Wealth Management is a leading UK wealth management organisation.

Founded in 1991, St. James's Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is a FTSE 100 company, with over £109 billion funds under management.

The company provides face-to-face advice to clients based on their individual needs and circumstances, adapting the advice as requirements change over time to ensure that recommendations remain appropriate.

Latest East London Sports News

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O's progression, and Daggers still in trouble

21 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Jacob Ranson is joined by West Ham correspondent Dave Evans and Romford and Ilford Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson to run you through yet another busy week in East London Football.

St. James's Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

11:15
Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

The Canary Wharf Classic, London's most popular squash tournament, looks forward to a period of renewed growth following the announcement of St. James's Place Wealth Management as the new title sponsors this week.

O's Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

09:00 Jacob Ranson
George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they have plenty of competition for places following the closure of the January transfer window, writes Jacob Ranson.

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Yesterday, 14:30
Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men moved eight points clear at the top of the Conference East table following a 3-0 win over Old Loughts.

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Yesterday, 12:58 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

Plan is to carry on collecting for the rest of the season

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

Yesterday, 11:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Hammers add Nolan and former England coach Paul Nevin to backroom staff

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

Yesterday, 10:54
England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

England head coach Eddie Jones has named six Saracens in his starting XV for the Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Hockey: East London women tame Magpies to remain top

Yesterday, 09:30
East London's women face the camera

East London's women maintained their hold on top spot in the East League Premier Division with a 3-2 win over Harleston Magpies.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Lucky West Ham boss? Maybe, but brave substitutions are the key to first win

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic before the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Boss Embleton delighted with O's game management in Stevenage win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

O's Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Golden Moon prove Masters

Golden Moon celebrate winning the Sonali Othith Masters

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s progression, and Daggers still in trouble

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

St. James’s Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

O’s Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl loses first stage of citizenship challenge

Shamima Begum travelled to Syria aged 15. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24