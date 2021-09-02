O's manager Jackett full of praise for Newport boss Flynn ahead of clash

Published: 4:29 PM September 2, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is full of praise for the job that Michael Flynn has done at Newport County ahead of the clash this weekend.

The O’s will make the trip to Rodney Parade on Saturday as they bid to build on their 2-0 victory over Bradford City last time out.

The former Millwall boss knows the Exiles will play a good style of football and prove yet another tough test for his side.

“I’ve got a lot of time and respect for their manager, Michael Flynn, I think he’s done a fantastic job there over a number of years,” Jackett said.

“I’m sure they’ll be a force again, they are every year in League Two. Newport is always a tough game, we know that. They play out from the back very well, they can pull you around and give you problems, obviously they’ve signed a few new players.”

You may also want to watch:

Jackett also revealed he will continue to be flexible with his formations in order to suit different games and the players that are available after switching to two strikers for the Bradford win.

“It has very much varied so far as we’ve had players out with injury, lads away, so we’ve had to be flexible in that respect. Maybe that’s the division and that’s the best thing to do.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“As long as you can get the right balance, you have to get your best players out on the pitch, but for Harry Smith and Ruel Sotiriou to play a front two, win 2-0 and them to get a goal each, it will be very pleasing for them too.”

Young defender Shadrach Ogie could retain his place in the starting line-up after impressing as he took Dan Happe’s place with the latter getting injured in warm-up ahead of the fixture against the Bantams.

Shadrach Ogie of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s had good games. I was pleased with him in pre-season and he’s had other minutes where he’s played well so far this season. Even up to the Bradford game, he’ll be pleased with how much he’s played, and how much he’s been involved.

“He’s just coming up to 20-years-old and looking for that breakthrough. For Saturday’s game when you consider how late he got thrown in, he responded, and took the opportunity with both hands.

Duo Ruel Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou will represent Cyprus under-21s in the upcoming international break.

Hector Kyprianou of Orient and Alex Pattison of Harrogate during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The pair will face two fixtures with Liechtenstein, facing them in Eschen, Liechtenstein on the September, 3 and then again in Larnaca, Cyprus on September, 7 - meaning they will miss out on the trip.

Jackett will be forced to make at least two changes, but will be hoping forward Aaron Drinan is fit, while his two new signings Alex Mitchell and Callum Reilly will be in contention.

“There'll be opportunities for others, and we might get one or two back which could help us."