Orient way off the pace at high flying Northampton Town

Leyton Orient were backed by over 900 travelling fans in Northamptonshire as they searched to put their winless run away from home to end against high flying Northampton Town on Saturday.

After only picking up a point on the road at Scunthorpe United on Tuesday despite going ahead and creating multiple chances to pick up three points on the road, it was a similar story for Orient away from home once again.

Ahead of the fixture with The Cobblers, it was always going to be a tough game for the O’s with Northampton sitting inside the top four and having a very solid home record.

The opening 15/20 minutes was as good as it got for the O’s, as they looked the livelier side without creating a clear-cut chance.

But from that point onwards Northampton began to take charge of the game creating more chances than Orient and winning the key battles in midfield.

It was very evident that the O’s missed the in-from midfield general Craig Clay who was left out of the squad due to injury.

The Cobblers began to add up their corner tally which was smart play from them with a large proportion of Orient’s goals conceded coming from set pieces.

In the end the pressure was too much as Jon Brady’s men found themselves in front in the 41st minute.

A long throw inn to the O’s box causing problems and Sam Hoskins was there to tap home.

Disappointing from Kenny Jackett’s side to concede yet another scrappy goal inside the box where the defence fell to sleep switching off at the wrong moments.

With the poor first half display over there was hope and an expectation from the travelling faithful that things would improve in the second half with the O’s shooting towards the away fans.

Orient had more than 61% of the possession in the second half but failed to test Cobblers keeper Liam Roberts.

The second half performance was one of the worst halves of football the O’s have produced all season as they looked stuck for ideas going forward lacking creativity in the final third.

This resulted in aimless long ball up to big target man Harry Smith that mounted to nothing.

A frustrating performance from former Northampton man Smith who did not look a threat to the Cobblers defence.

The full-time whistle blew, and it was Orient’s third defeat of the season. Their winless run on the road stretching to 78 days ago beating Bristol Rovers 3-1.

A concerning week for all connected with Orient. One thing is for sure if the O’s want to be promoted this season, then their away form needs to pick up immediately.

Jaden’s Player Ratings:

*Star Man - Dan Kemp - Orient’s Number 10 is the only player to come away with any sort of credit after putting in a good shift and looking the O’s biggest threat.

L. Vigouroux - 6

T. Archibald - 5

S. Ogie - 6

O. Beckles - 6.5

A. Mitchell - 5

T. James - 5

D. Pratley - 4.5

H. Kyprianou - 5

*D. Kemp - 7

A. Drinan - 5.5

H. Smith - 4

Jaden Christy’s articles are sponsored by Leyton Orient Supporters Chat Group on Facebook.