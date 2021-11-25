News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
O's manager Jackett will evaluate team ahead of Northampton Town trip

Published: 10:00 AM November 25, 2021
Harry Smith of Orient celebrates with his team mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett likes to stick with a consistent side although he will evaluate the squad ahead of trip to Northampton Town. 

The O’s will head to Sixfields on Saturday on the back of a 1-1 draw away to strugglers Scunthorpe United in mid-week. 

Craig Clay could be a potential doubt, Tyrese Omotoye could be back in contention for the match day squad, while midfielder Callum Reilly remains side lined. 

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s early, I like to watch the game, I've got plenty of time to watch the game and make those type of decisions. I’ll also assess if we have any knocks or anybody lacking any energy,” Jackett said. 

“I do like consistency and if your side can get into a good rhythm it does help with understanding. I do also understand and appreciate there is a time for fresh legs.” 

“It will be a different type of game, we have to get over today (Tuesday), and realise that we’ve done a lot of good things in terms of the performance. 

“Realise we do want to be more ruthless, these are game we should be winning, not saying that’s not but similarly if we can win on Saturday to get four points out of six on the road then that has to be our aim now.” 

The boss provided an update on Clay, Reilly and Omotoye following the draw in mid-week as the O’s almost have a fully fit squad for Jackett to choose from. 

Tyrese Omotoye of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’ll see, he (Craig Clay) rolled his ankle slightly, hopefully we have no other injuries as it turns around very quickly. 

“He’ll (Callum Reilly) be a number of weeks, he’s still injured as is Tyrese Omotoye, Tyrese has a chance of coming back. He will strengthen our forward positions.” 

