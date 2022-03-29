Leyton Orient's seven-match unbeaten run ends at Oldham

Leyton Orient saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end against relegation-threatened Oldham at Boundary Park on Tuesday.

An own goal from George Ray gave the home side a first-half lead, with Callum Whelan adding a last-gasp second to lift the Latics out of the bottom two.

Head coach Richie Wellens made five changes from Saturday's 2-0 home win over Barrow - against his former club - with Theo Archibald among those to miss out after having a two-game ban imposed by the FA for his red card against Carlisle.

And the visitors struggled to find much rhythm in the opening 10 minutes, with Oldham seeing a lot of the ball.

Davis Keillor-Dunn headed over from close range, after a cross from the left on 11 minutes, before Whelan dispossessed Ethan Coleman and saw a shot blocked by Omar Beckles.

Ruel Sotiriou sent a half volley well over from 25 yards, from Harry Smith's knock-down on 18 minutes, and Paul Smyth saw his effort blocked by Carl Piergianni soon after.

Nicky Adams fired straight at Lawrence Vigouroux just before the half-hour mark, with Sotiriou having penalty appeals waved away at the other end.

And Oldham opened the scoring on 33 minutes when the ball was fizzed into the box from the left and found the net via the head of O's defender Ray.

The visitors responded well to going behind, keeping possession well, but Vigouroux had to save from Adams at his near post before the interval.

Ray blocked a shot from Christopher Missilou two minutes after the restart, before Smith knocked down Otis Khan's cross but Frank Nouble was unable to connect.

And Sotiriou went close to an equaliser on 53 minutes as he was played through on goal but saw his low effort touched around the post by Latics keeper Danny Rogers.

Aaron Drinan replaced Nouble in Orient's first change of the night, with Oldham seeing Piergianni head a golden chance over the bar from six yards just before the hour.

Smyth then flashed the ball across the Oldham six-yard box without finding an Orient shirt, before Darren Pratley replaced Coleman and the hosts had strong shouts for a penalty turned down.

Jordan Brown came on for Smith in the third and final Orient change, with 21 minutes remaining, and a foul on Pratley led to a free-kick in a decent position for the visitors, which came to nothing.

Pratley then joined Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou in the referee's book for bringing down Hallam Hope as Oldham looked to break upfield towards the end of normal time.

And in the last of five minutes of stoppage time, Vigouroux went up for an Orient corner and saw the hosts counter to add a second as Whelan rolled the ball into the unguarded net.

Wellens will be hoping his O's side can now bounce back when they visit Walsall on Saturday.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Smyth, Smith (Brown 70), Nouble (Drinan 56), Khan, Beckles, Sotiriou, Kyprianou, Coleman (Pratley 61), Ray. Unused subs: Sargeant, Young, Ogie, Nkrumah.

Attendance: 4,619 (including 209 Orient fans).