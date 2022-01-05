Omotoye's loan spell at Leyton Orient ends as he joins Carlisle United

Striker Tyrese Omotoye has been recalled from his loan spell at Leyton Orient by parent club Norwich City and sent out on loan to League Two rivals Carlisle United.

The young Belgian forward, 19, has found starts hard to come by behind the prolific duo in Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan.

Omotoye impressed in an initial trial in the summer, scoring in a pre-season friendly against Gillingham.

Since then, he has only made eight first team appearances, with four of these coming in the Papa John’s Trophy, and not finding the net.

Omotoye will now join fellow SkyBet League two side Carlisle United on loan, in search of more playing time.

Carlisle manager Keith Millen said: “He’s a player we’ve watched and Norwich think a lot of him as a person and as a footballer.

"They loaned him to Orient for the first part of this season, but he probably didn’t get enough game time.

“Orient have a strong squad, they’re doing well, so that’s understandable, but he’s at a stage of his career where he wants to be playing in a competitive environment.

"Norwich want that for him as well, because they think he has real potential.

“We’ve been lucky, in my opinion, that we’ve been able to speak to him to progress this,” he continued. “When I met him I could tell straight away that he’s really hungry to be part of what we want to do, and that matters.

“He wants to come here and show everybody what he's about, and he’s the profile of the type of player we’re looking for. He’s quick, a good size, athletic, and he likes to run with the ball and get on the end of chances.

“He ticks a lot of the boxes we want ticked, which is good for us, because we know we need to freshen up our attacking options. We’ve known that and we’ve talked about it ever since I got here.

“This is a focused player who I think will have a big impact, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”