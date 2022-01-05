News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Omotoye's loan spell at Leyton Orient ends as he joins Carlisle United

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:36 PM January 5, 2022
Tyrese Omotoye of Leyton Orient during Crawley Town vs Leyton Orient, Papa John's Trophy Football at

Tyrese Omotoye of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Striker Tyrese Omotoye has been recalled from his loan spell at Leyton Orient by parent club Norwich City and sent out on loan to League Two rivals Carlisle United. 

The young Belgian forward, 19, has found starts hard to come by behind the prolific duo in Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan. 

Omotoye impressed in an initial trial in the summer, scoring in a pre-season friendly against Gillingham. 

Since then, he has only made eight first team appearances, with four of these coming in the Papa John’s Trophy, and not finding the net. 

Omotoye will now join fellow SkyBet League two side Carlisle United on loan, in search of more playing time. 

Carlisle manager Keith Millen said: “He’s a player we’ve watched and Norwich think a lot of him as a person and as a footballer.

"They loaned him to Orient for the first part of this season, but he probably didn’t get enough game time.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Candle to blame' for Isle of Dogs flat blaze
  2. 2 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  3. 3 Police launch investigation after man dies in Wapping house fire
  1. 4 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  2. 5 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  3. 6 Vegan burger launches in every London McDonald's
  4. 7 Leyton Orient finally return to action with FA Cup clash at Stoke City
  5. 8 What a £1m home looks like in Tower Hamlets vs the rest of the world
  6. 9 Teenager 'punched, kicked' by three men at DLR station
  7. 10 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

“Orient have a strong squad, they’re doing well, so that’s understandable, but he’s at a stage of his career where he wants to be playing in a competitive environment.

"Norwich want that for him as well, because they think he has real potential.

“We’ve been lucky, in my opinion, that we’ve been able to speak to him to progress this,” he continued. “When I met him I could tell straight away that he’s really hungry to be part of what we want to do, and that matters.

“He wants to come here and show everybody what he's about, and he’s the profile of the type of player we’re looking for. He’s quick, a good size, athletic, and he likes to run with the ball and get on the end of chances.

“He ticks a lot of the boxes we want ticked, which is good for us, because we know we need to freshen up our attacking options. We’ve known that and we’ve talked about it ever since I got here.

“This is a focused player who I think will have a big impact, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Leyton Orient
Football
Transfer News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhoea has been detected in London

London Live News

Health warning issued after gonorrhoea strain detected in London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
CCTV image of man on a route 149 bus who police wish to identify

London Live News

Man sought after indecent exposure on bus in Shoreditch area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Met Police wish to speak to this man about an assault outside a bar on Curtain Road, Shoreditch, Hackney

London Live News

CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

London Live News

How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon