Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets

Published: 9:00 AM June 28, 2021

Manager Kenny Jackett has revealed Leyton Orient are hunting down an experienced goalkeeper and in talks with a few strikers as they continue to rebuild their squad.

The new O’s boss has already moved to bring in the likes of Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth since arriving at the club.

But business is far from done as of yet with eyes on a number of new additions ahead of the start of the League Two season with Lawrence Vigouroux set to depart the O’s on top of that.

“We are looking for an experienced goalkeeper, although we do have Sam Sargeant and Rhys Byrne so we’re not in any particular rush,” said Jackett.

“Obviously our front line does need attention, definitely. We haven’t got enough recognised forwards.

You may also want to watch:

“Ruel Sotiriou is the only one and Paul Smyth. That’s a key area and we know that. We need options, more than one as well.

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

“We have quite a number of people in mind and we’re working on a high number of options at the moment.”

Orient are also set to sign Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan while eyeing other targets but overall the boss is pleased as it stands with his additions and the re-signings of Dan Happe and Craig Clay.

“You do need options, we’ve got Shadrach Ogie as well, Hector Kyprianou can play midfield or a defensive position, so it’s starting to shape," he added.

“We do need a right-back, maybe two then our attentions can be turned to elsewhere in the side.”

Jackett is set to begin pre-season training with his new-look squad this week and he can’t wait to get started.

“I don’t think the squad will be completely put together, but there will be additions through July and August, but there still is two months left of that.

“We’ve got enough to start, I'm looking forward to it personally, setting some standards on fitness which is going to be very important to us and also a pattern of play that everyone knows, buys into, and that can be effective in this division this season.”