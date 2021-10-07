Orient duo Sotiriou and Kyprianou turn down international duty
Leyton Orient duo Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou have turned down the chance to go away on international duty to remain available for selection this weekend.
The youngsters both headed off to represent Cyprus under-21s during the last international break and returned to find themselves out of the starting line-up after impressing in the games building up to that period.
Therefore both Sotiriou and Kyprianou are expected to make the trip to Barrow for Orient on Saturday as they bid to bounce back to winning ways in the league.
Director of football Martin Ling said: “I’m not sure if it has been said but Hector and Ruel have choose that they don’t want to play for the under-21s anymore as it costs them so much of their football.
“They won’t be going.”
You may also want to watch:
Forward Paul Smyth has however gone off on international duty with Northern Ireland.
“Paul Smyth has gone, which was a bit of a surprise not because of the ability of the player because of the lack of football that he has played, he has only played 45 minutes since the first day of the season.
Most Read
- 1 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 2 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets
- 3 Families start moving out of unsafe tower block in Bow
- 4 CCTV images released of missing man last seen at Bow Road Station
- 5 400 more electric car charging points planned for East End
- 6 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
- 7 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 8 Youth arrested in East End after spate of indecent exposure incidents
- 9 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 10 Who was jailed in east London in September?
“They’ve got two difficult games, he has been in the first-team squad previously, and there are struggling with injuries. I can see it in some respects, although it is a bit disappointing.
“Paul will miss Barrow, but he’ll be back for us after the Ireland trip.”