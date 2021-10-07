Orient duo Sotiriou and Kyprianou turn down international duty

Published: 2:50 PM October 7, 2021

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates

Leyton Orient duo Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou have turned down the chance to go away on international duty to remain available for selection this weekend.

The youngsters both headed off to represent Cyprus under-21s during the last international break and returned to find themselves out of the starting line-up after impressing in the games building up to that period.

Therefore both Sotiriou and Kyprianou are expected to make the trip to Barrow for Orient on Saturday as they bid to bounce back to winning ways in the league.

Director of football Martin Ling said: “I’m not sure if it has been said but Hector and Ruel have choose that they don’t want to play for the under-21s anymore as it costs them so much of their football.

“They won’t be going.”

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient and Jack Powell of Crawley Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Forward Paul Smyth has however gone off on international duty with Northern Ireland.

“Paul Smyth has gone, which was a bit of a surprise not because of the ability of the player because of the lack of football that he has played, he has only played 45 minutes since the first day of the season.

“They’ve got two difficult games, he has been in the first-team squad previously, and there are struggling with injuries. I can see it in some respects, although it is a bit disappointing.

“Paul will miss Barrow, but he’ll be back for us after the Ireland trip.”