Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright departs by mutual consent

Published: 6:41 PM January 7, 2021

Josh Wright of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient confirm that experienced midfielder Josh Wright has left the club by mutual consent.

Wright, who joined the club in the summer of 2019, made 53 appearances for The O’s in all competitions, finding the net on nine occasions.

A moment that will live long in the memory, Wright’s scored an emotional winner against Cheltenham Town, in The O’s first game back in the Football League.

The win was the first competitive game since the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh, and in a day of beautiful tributes to the man, it was fitting for Josh Wright to pay perhaps the most important one.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Josh, he’s a good professional, and has had a big impact on club as a whole for a number of reasons; namely his performances on the pitch and the goals that he scored,” said Leyton Orient Head Coach, Ross Embleton.

“We felt that, with Josh not getting the time on the pitch that he wanted, it suited both him and the club to give him the opportunity to explore different options, rather than wait until the summer.”

“On behalf of myself, the players and all the staff we wish Josh all the best for the future.”