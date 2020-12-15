Orient miss out on Morecambe trip

Published: 8:28 PM December 15, 2020

Leyton Orient let a lead slip as they were brought back down to earth by the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday.

Ross Embleton made two changes to the starting line-up after Saturday's home win over leaders Newport County, as Lee Angol and Hector Kyprianou came in for Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson.

And Kyprianou combined well with Conor Wilkinson on seven minutes, but the striker's shot was blocked, before Craig Clay fired another effort over just past the quarter-hour mark.

Os opened the scoring on 18 minutes, though, as Kyprianou linked up with Wilkinson once again and then found Johnson to apply the finishing touch.

Morecambe had penalty claims for handball against Ouss Cisse turned down on the half-hour mark and were denied by a superb block from Dan Happe six minutes before the interval.

Angol was booked on the stroke of half-time and Os went close to doubling their lead five minutes after the restart as Wilkinson's free-kick rattled the crossbar.

But the hosts were back on level terms on 56 minutes as Sam Lavelle fired a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from a corner.

Embleton made a double change midway through the second half, replacing Angol and Kyprianou with Ruel Sotiriou and McAnuff, with Clay picking up the second yellow card of the night soon after.

And Morecambe took the lead on 73 minutes as Carlos Mendes Gomes fired into the top left corner after being teed up by Adam Phillips.

Clay made way for Louis Dennis as the visitors bolstered their attacking options in the final quarter of an hour, with James Dayton becoming their fourth substitute of the night as he replaced Cisse.

And Sotiriou received Orient's third yellow card of the game four minutes from time after a clash with Yann Songo'o on the halfway line, before Lawrence Vigouroux had his name taken by referee Seb Stockbridge, before the start of six minutes injury time.

But there was no way back and Os, who dropped out of the play-off places as a result of the defeat and will now focus on their home meeting with Crawley Town on Saturday.

Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Kyprianou (McAnuff 67), Cisse (Dayton 83), Clay (Dennis 78), Wilkinson, Johnson, Angol (Sotiriou 67).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Akinola, Wright.