The O's Somme will be unveiling a memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

Published: 3:30 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 9:18 PM August 20, 2021

The O's Somme Memorial Fund Committee (OSMF) are extremely proud to announce the unveiling and dedication of a Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Sunday, October 24 at 2pm.

The memorial is to honour the service and sacrifice of the 41 players, staff, club officials and supporters of Clapton Orient Football Club (now Leyton Orient FC) in the Great War, and is based on the one that the OSMF proudly unveiled on the Somme battlefields in the village of Flers in northern France on July, 10 2011.

It will be a big day for everyone connected with Leyton Orient, as the O’s Somme memorial will be the first to commemorate a football club at the National Memorial Arboretum, which is very apt as Clapton Orient were the first English Football League club to enlist en masse into the British Army, at a recruitment meeting at Fulham Town Hall on December, 15, 1914, joining the 17th Bn Middlesex Regiment, which was later to become known as ‘The Footballers’ Battalion'.

Many of those who enlisted were wounded and three Orient players; Pte William Jonas, Pte George Scott and CSM Richard McFadden MM, made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

The date for the unveiling was chosen following the recent relaxation of Covid restrictions and coincides, almost to the day, with the anniversary of Richard McFadden's death, near Serre on October, 23, 1916.

These two outstanding memorials have been made possible through fund-raising initiatives and generous donations by Leyton Orient supporters and fans of other clubs, as well as the general public and with the dedication, commitment and hard work of the OSMF Committee members, whose aim is to bring the O's WW1 story to wider public attention and is led by chairman Steve Jenkins, who is also deputy chairman of Leyton Orient Supporters' Club, along with former O's player Peter Kitchen.

The OSMF is a voluntary organisation which was launched by Steve and Peter in August 2009, in a packed hospitality lounge at Leyton Orient’s League Cup game v Stoke City, and since then they have continued to actively promote the O's WW1 story and to honour the service and sacrifice of these brave men.

Jenkins said: "The story of Clapton Orient's service and sacrifice in the Great War is told in my book, 'They Took The Lead', written in 2005 and updated in 2014 and I've made it my life's work to bring this story into the wider public domain, so these brave men get the acclaim their heroic deeds deserve.

"It's an amazing true story of patriotism and comradeship, when the O's players and supporters swapped the football fields of England for the battlefields of France.

"Since my book was published, I have organised numerous coach tours to northern France, taking nearly 2000 fans on a pilgrimage to the Somme battlefields, where these men fought and also to the resting places of the Orient players who perished and the interest from O's and other football fans has been amazing."

Patron of the OSMF, former O's player Kitchen, who had two spells with the club, added: "I have had a keen interest in the Great War for many years and have always been interested in the role that footballers played in the conflict, so I was fascinated to learn about the O's involvement in the Great War making this story for me, even more special.

"This is a very important piece of Leyton Orient’s heritage and it is vital that the bravery of those who enlisted, served and died is always remembered.

"Having one memorial dedicated to these brave heroes was a wonderful achievement for us, so now being able to unveil a second memorial at the NMA is a phenomenal accomplishment for the OSMF."

The OSMF have in recent years been joined by Secretary and Treasurer Malcolm McCarthy MBE and battlefield guide Alex Hup to further develop and promote its on-going work.

In 2016 and 2018, the OSMF co-produced a stage play ‘The Greater Game' in association with writer Michael Head, held at the Southwark and Waterloo East Playhouses respectively to packed audiences.

Both productions had the backing of all the football authorities and governing bodies, as well as the PFA and they were also supported by the Royal British Legion.

In July 2019, the OSMF held a joint commemorative service at both Flers and Contalmaison on the Somme, with the McCrae’s Battalion Trust who represent Scottish footballers from Hearts, Hibernian, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Raith Rovers and a number of other Scottish clubs, whose players also served and who have a Scottish Cairn Memorial in the village of Contalmaison, making it a very special day of remembrance for both the English and Scottish footballers who signed up for ‘King and Country.’

Jenkins also devised The Orient Line Walk which is held annually in the spring, when he leads O's fans and friends of the club around Hackney, Clapton and Leyton, taking in places of interest associated with the O's players at the time of the Great War.

He also visits schools and youth organisations and has attended Probus Club and Rotary Club events, to talk about this special story in Leyton Orient’s proud history. This all to ensure that the work of the O's Somme Memorial Fund continues.

It is intended that subject to severe Covid restrictions not being reintroduced, official coach travel will be made available at a reasonable cost for fans wishing to travel to the unveiling ceremony in October at the National Memorial Arboretum, whilst a commemorative shirt will also be on sale nearer the time to honour this event, along with other fundraising initiatives.

To ensure you do not miss out on witnessing this historic and proud occasion, register your interest and provisionally book your place by calling into the Supporters Club on a matchday or email either stevejenkins1881@btinternet.com or malcolm.mccarthy49@btinternet.com. We Will Remember Them.