Hockey: East League ends season, reveals points plan

Upminster thirds line up at Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The East League management committee has agreed to end the 2019/20 season with immediate effect.

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020 Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

Following England Hockey’s advice to suspend all activity until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league decided to draw a line under the campaign and will use a percentage points basis to determine final placings.

This will be calculated on total points won (three for a win, one for a draw) minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage.

If teams have the same percentage points, goal difference will be used.

A statement on the league website said: “The committee have taken notice of the Chief Medical Advisor to the Government’s advice that the current restrictions will probably be in situ for a few months rather than weeks

“To delay the conclusion of this season would have a serious impact on organising the league for the 2020/21 season.

“It should be noted that once the league tables with percentages are added, clubs show not regard the league tables as final at that point.

“This is because a number of league managers have some investigations ongoing which may result in points being deducted through breach of rules and any decision a league manager makes is open to appeal by the club involved.

“The commitee will provide a final notice when the league tables are final and we hope to do this in the week after the Easter holidays.

“We realise this decision will not please some, however even the most ardent objector will realise the situation we are in is a first in the history of the East League or any regional League in the Country.

“To simply leave the season open until we can play again would have a severe impact on the planning for next season and we know that many clubs who hire pitches from schools and colleges need to confirm their bookings prior to the school holidays.

“We hope everyone in the hockey family remains fit and healthy and we hope that the current situation we find ourselves in passes quickly so we can get back to the game we love.”