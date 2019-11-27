Hockey: East London men win thriller

East London's men ran out 5-3 winners over Ipswich after a thriller.

East London's men ran out 5-3 winners over Ipswich after a thriller.

Ben Gregory cancelled out Ipswich's opener after good work from Harry Finster and John Lyness.

Ben Gregory cancelled out Ipswich's opener after good work from Harry Finster and John Lyness.

And Jonathan Ogle netted with a drag flick to make it 2-2 at the break.

Then after Ipswich went 3-2 up, Gregory scored three more times to claim the London Back Pain Clinic man of the match award.

Mark Williams was man of the match as the seconds drew 1-1 with Cambridge City and there were braces for Sam Gregory and Aaron Cope as the thirds beat Brentwood 5-1, with Dilan Saujani also on target.

The fourths drew 1-1 with Saffron Walden thirds and the fifths drew 1-1 with Wapping eighths, but the sixths beat Upminster thirds 5-0 and the sevenths edged past Old Southendian 1-0.

Asa Mallon scored five on his debut as the eighths beat Havering fourths 9-0, with Matthew Bennett (2), Seth Canner and Alex Barrett also on te scoresheet.

Claire Bergin was the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match as the women beat Cambridge City 1-0, while the thirds beat Saffron Walden 5-1.

The fourths drew 1-1 with Wapping, but the fifths (7-0) and sixths (5-3) lost to Upminster rivals and the eighths went down 2-0 to Basildon.

The sevenths beat Southend & Benfleet (8-0) and the ninths saw off neighbours Wapping by a single goal.