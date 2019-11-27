Hockey: East London men win thriller
PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 November 2019
Archant
East London's men ran out 5-3 winners over Ipswich after a thriller.
Ben Gregory cancelled out Ipswich's opener after good work from Harry Finster and John Lyness.
And Jonathan Ogle netted with a drag flick to make it 2-2 at the break.
Then after Ipswich went 3-2 up, Gregory scored three more times to claim the London Back Pain Clinic man of the match award.
Mark Williams was man of the match as the seconds drew 1-1 with Cambridge City and there were braces for Sam Gregory and Aaron Cope as the thirds beat Brentwood 5-1, with Dilan Saujani also on target.
The fourths drew 1-1 with Saffron Walden thirds and the fifths drew 1-1 with Wapping eighths, but the sixths beat Upminster thirds 5-0 and the sevenths edged past Old Southendian 1-0.
Asa Mallon scored five on his debut as the eighths beat Havering fourths 9-0, with Matthew Bennett (2), Seth Canner and Alex Barrett also on te scoresheet.
Claire Bergin was the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match as the women beat Cambridge City 1-0, while the thirds beat Saffron Walden 5-1.
The fourths drew 1-1 with Wapping, but the fifths (7-0) and sixths (5-3) lost to Upminster rivals and the eighths went down 2-0 to Basildon.
The sevenths beat Southend & Benfleet (8-0) and the ninths saw off neighbours Wapping by a single goal.