Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2019

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving East London teams

East London women’s thirds began the New Year in style with a 2-0 success at home to Maldon in the Essex Premier Division.

The home team looked energetic in the first half despite the Christmas lay-off, but were unable to find a way through to goal before the break.

However, Lilli Kettlewell opened the scoring for East London early in the second half with a powerful finish that flew into the goal.

East London had more in the tank and their hard work soon paid dividends when Gigi Fatteh added the second.

East London will hope to follow that success up on Saturday when they visit Crostyx seconds in the league.

The fourths, who play in the same division as the thirds, battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Chelmsford thirds.

The hosts grabbed the opening goal of the game, but Charlotte Butterfield converted a penalty corner to ensure the visitors had a quick reply.

Both teams gave it their all in search of a winner, but no further goals were forthcoming as the spoils were shared.

The fourths are next in action at home to Maldon on Saturday as they look to replicate the thirds’ success against the same opposition.

East London fifths remain top of Essex Division One, despite losing 4-3 at home to Waltham Forest seconds.

The fifths will aim to bounce back on Saturday when they make the trip to Upminster thirds.

Goals from Jo Wilson, Lorna Crayston and Fran Jarvis saw East London sixths cruise to a 3-0 success at Maldon seconds in Essex Division Three.

The sixths will hope to build on that triumph when they entertain Chelmsford sixths on Saturday.

Debs White and Amy Ballard were on target for East London sevenths as they drew 2-2 at home to Crostyx in Essex Division Four.

Next up for the sevenths is a trip to Redbridge & Ilford thirds this Saturday.

Sarah Collister scored the only goal as the eights won 1-0 at home to Witham thirds in Essex Division Five, while in the same division the ninths were beaten 1-0 away to Chelmsford.

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street. Pic: Google

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets crash out of Errington Challenge Cup

A Tower Hamlets player on the attack at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Primary school admission deadline closes January 15

The admission deadline for a primary school place is January 15. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Neighbours’ shock after ‘friendly’ neighbour found strangled inside Poplar flat

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman's body was found at her flat in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, Poplar. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists