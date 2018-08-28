Search

East London men pile pressure on leaders with win over Waltham Forest

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 January 2019

East London women's eighth team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

Archant

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving East London teams

East London men’s firsts kept the heat on East Premier B leaders Wapping with a 3-2 win at home to Waltham Forest.

East opened the scoring through Craig Spencer after well worked move, but Waltham Forest hit back through a goal which required goalline technology to make it 1-1 at the break.

The hosts came out strongly in the second half and scored from a short corner thorough Andy Cumine.

Lapse defending meant that Waltham hit back immediately, but Eliott Bingham then tapped home the winner to edge the game for East.

The women’s firsts are also embroiled in a title challenge, though a 1-1 draw at home to Upminster saw them slip to second in East One South and a point behind new leaders Maidstone.

East scored first when a beautiful disguised ball from Ailish Hendry found Emily Menzies who deflected it home from inside the D.

Despite the hosts dominating the exchanges, throughout Upminster equalised due to a defensive mishap.

There was better news for the women’s seconds as they cruised to a 9-2 success at West Herts in East Two South West.

Lucy Bohoslawec, Mara Waters, Laura Jacques and Rachel Millar were all on target for East in the rout.

Goals from Guy Paul, Guy Perkins and Mark Williams saw the men’s seconds draw 3-3 at Witham in East Division Two South.

Stacey West was on target as the East women’s thirds drew 1-1 at Crostyx seconds in the Essex Premier Division.

The women’s fourths, who play in the same division, were beaten 4-2 at home to Maldon despite goals from Charlotte Butterfield and Kaitlyn Barnard.

East men’s thirds, meanwhile, were beaten 6-3 at Brentwood in East Three South East, with Sam Ecott netting a brace and James Lawson also scoring.

The men’s fourths collected a 2-1 win at Waltham Forest seconds in East Four South Eats with goals from Danny Williams and Dan Moore.

In East Five South East, the men’s fifths saw Tom Hingston, Adam Butler and Jack Own net in a 3-0 win at home to Waltham Forest thirds.

Wendy Smith’s goal was not enough for the women’s fifths, who lost 2-1 at Upminster thirds in Essex Division One.

Aleena Khan, Stephanie Poon, Jo Wilson, Lorna Crayston, Bex Paffard (2), Ella Brown were all on target in a 7-0 win for East women’s sixths at home to Chelmsford in Essex Division Three.

Sam Willis and Jonathan Ray netted in a 2-2 draw for the men’s sixths at Brentwood fourths in East Six South East.

There were also wins for the men’s sevenths, eighths and ninths and the women’s sevenths and eighths, but a defeat for the women’s ninths.

